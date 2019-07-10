Iran shells Iraqi Kurdistan border areas, civilians killed and wounded

2019/07/10 | 17:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iranian army shells Bradost sub-district in Iraqi Kurdistan, July 10, 2019. Photo: Screengrab/Rudaw TV
HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— A civilian was killed by Iranian army shelling in Iraqi Kurdistan region on Wednesday, an official has said.
Imad Rekani, who works at the civil defense department, told NRT TV that a girl had been killed and two of her brothers wounded during an Iranian bombardment of Bradost sub-district.
The Iranian army also shelled the villages of Kudo, Alana, and Gundzhor in Haji Omaran of Iraqi Kurdistan.
At least six people total were killed and ten others were wounded in three separate Turkish strikes within the borders of Iraqi Kurdistan in June.
Kurdish armed groups opposed to the Iranian regime like the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) and the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (KDPI) are increasingly upping their attacks on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Since 2004 the PJAK (Partiya Jiyana Azad a Kurdistane), which is one of the most active Kurdish group in Iranian Kurdistan, took up arms to establish a semi-autonomous Kurdish regional entities or Kurdish federal states in Iran, similar to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq. The PJAK has more than 3,000 armed militiamen, half the members of PJAK are women.
According to the semi-official Fars agency, said on Tuesday that three of their IRGC guards were killed in an ambush in Piranshahr, West Azerbaijan Province in Iranian Kurdistan (Rojhelat), and another was killed in Javanrud, Kermashan Province in Iranian Kurdistan. All were described as ethnically Kurdish.
Earlier in July Iran’s Guards kill two Kurdish PJAK fighters in Iranian Kurdistan, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
Turkey and Iran routinely carry out airstrikes and artillery bombardments in Iraqi Kurdistan against suspected targets of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and Iranian Kurdish opposition groups near the borders with both countries.
In September 2018, 17 top KDPI party members were killed in Koya after Iran targeted a coordination center for the opposition groups in a rare rocket attack.
Turkey also carries out military campaigns within the Iraqi Kurdistan against suspected Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) targets.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | nrttv.com | rudaw.net | AFP
