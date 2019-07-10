Outspoken Iraqi politician commends KRG on appointment of female ministers

2019/07/10 | 18:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An outspoken Iraqi politician who has often criticized the Kurdistan Region has commended the autonomous Kurdish government for the appointment of three female ministers in its newly-formed cabinet.
Hanan Al Fatlawi, the founder and leader of the Eradaa (Will) Movement, which has three representatives in the new Iraqi Parliament, expressed a rare positive view toward the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).
Fatlawi has long criticized the autonomous region, comments Kurdish officials have often described as arousing nationalism and discord.
In a tweet on Wednesday, the former deputy in the Iraqi Parliament described the KRG as having demonstrated “fairness” with the appointment of three female ministers.
“Despite my disagreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government, what is calculated for them is the fairness of women in the new regional government with the nomination of three female ministers,” Fatlawi wrote on her Twitter account.
The new KRG cabinet includes 22 ministerial posts, three of them given to women: Kwestan Mohammad (Gorran) was appointed Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Begard Dilshad (Patriotic Union of Kurdistan) was handed the post of Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources, while Vala Fareed Ibrahim (Kurdistan Democratic Party) is a Region Minister.
A Minister for Natural Resources has yet to be nominated but is expected to be given to a female.
Ibrahim was a temporary speaker of parliament and will be replaced by another representative from the PUK, according to a power-sharing agreement in the region.
The number of female ministers has gone up by two new members in the new KRG cabinet, from one in the previous government.
