Home › kurdistan 24 › Macron expresses delight with new KRG to President Nechirvan Barzani

2019/07/10 | 20:05



“I also thanked Macron for his help in mending ties with Baghdad,” Barzani told reporters. “He played a significant role in moderating a dialogue between the KRG and the Iraqi government.”



Ties between Erbil and Baghdad deteriorated in the aftermath of the Kurdistan Region’s historic independence referendum where nearly 93 percent of voters called for independence.



Baghdad rejected the results of the ballot and responded with a set of punitive measures including a flight ban and the use of military force to regain control of disputed areas which the Peshmerga had advanced to protect from the Islamic State.



“After the referendum, Macron played a significant role in ensuring the Kurdistan Region remained an important factor in the region,” President Barzani told reporters.



The Kurdish president’s official website is expected to soon release a statement about the meeting.



