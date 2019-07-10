Rising Iran minister has intelligence ties

2019/07/10 | 20:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran’s first government minister born after its 1979 Iranian
Revolution is a carefully manicured, charming internet engineer who posts
Instagram pictures of his weekends with his family and spends 30 minutes a day
reading letters from his constituents.He also used to work for the Intelligence Ministry.Meet Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, whose quick rise through
the Iran’s carefully managed political system already is generating speculation
he could be a candidate for Iran’s 2021 presidential campaign.From his current post as information and communications
technology minister, Jahromi oversees Iran’s tightly controlled internet and a
satellite program that the US alleges serves as a cover for experiments on
intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.Despite being heralded as a new, accessible civilian face in
a Shiite theocracy that is now 40 years old, Jahromi’s past as an intelligence
officer has raised political concern. The 37-year-old politician doesn’t see it
that way.“Many politicians around the world have served in their
intelligence services,” Jahromi said in an interview with The Associated Press
in Tehran this week. “The current US secretary of state has worked as the CIA
chief. Mr. (Vladimir) Putin as the Russian president used to be at the KGB. Is
there any problem with background in the Iranian intelligence apparatus?”Jahromi made a point several times in the interview to
simply describe himself as an engineer. However, during his parliamentary
confirmation hearings in 2017, he acknowledged helping design the ministry’s
surveillance systems. He left the ministry in 2009, the year of former
hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s disputed re-election, which sparked
mass protests that were violently suppressed.European nations and Iranian exile groups accuse the
Intelligence Ministry of involvement in assassinations abroad and spying
campaigns since its founding. In Iran’s political system, it serves under the
direction of elected officials headed by the president, now the relatively
moderate cleric Hassan Rouhani. That’s contrasted to other intelligence
services like those under Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which
answers only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.The Guard and the Intelligence Ministry routinely find
themselves at odds. The Guard has been behind the internationally criticized
arrests of Iranian dual nationals and those with Western ties.Jahromi defended his work, but did not go into detail in
describing it.“Other politicians who might consider this as a negative
point have taken part in operations against the people and there is lots of
evidence on their actions against humanity,” Jahromi said, without elaborating.So far, Jahromi has been able to avoid widespread criticism
and “appears to represent a new generation of technocrats in Iran’s political
elite,” said Adnan Tabatabai, an Iran analyst based in Germany who is the CEO
of the Center for Applied Research in Partnership with the Orient.“He has managed to overcome this negative image,” Tabatabai
told the AP. “He is very interactive with ordinary social media users on
Twitter and Instagram, doesn’t shy away from back-and-forth messages on both
platforms.”From his post at the ministry, Jahromi oversees the internet
in Iran. He maintains a Twitter account, like other top Iranian officials such
as Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and interacts with those messaging
him. Jahromi occasionally makes news in a country where all radio and TV
stations remain state-controlled.Twitter has been banned for the Iranian public since the
2009 unrest, something many circumvent by using virtual private networks and
other workarounds. Jahromi says Twitter should be unblocked and blames the
judiciary’s fears of the microblogging site for keeping the block in place.“We believe that this is a very effective network and the fact
that I use it means that we think it is effective,” he said. “I believe efforts
should be made to make access possible for everyone.”Jahromi also framed the block as a national security risk,
saying Gulf Arab states and Iranian exile groups exploit the absence of Iranian
voices on the site. About 46 million Iranians use the internet and access
unblocked social media, predominantly through mobile phones.“Today, the small states of this region, which are the
cradles of dictatorship and have no free elections in them, are investing a lot
in social networking to promote Iranophobia in the region,” Jahromi said. “They
have organized networks and do psychological work to mislead (world leaders)
about what the Iranian public is thinking.”Iran plans to launch three satellites this year, two that do
remote-sensing work and another that handles communications, Jahromi said.
While his ministry is responsible for building the satellites, the Guard’s
aerospace program launches them from the Imam Khomeini Space Center in Semnan
province. Two satellite launches earlier this year failed to reach orbit.The US alleges such launches defy a UN Security Council
resolution calling on Iran to undertake no activity related to ballistic
missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.Iran, which long has said it does not seek nuclear weapons,
maintains its satellite launches and rocket tests do not have a military
component. Tehran also says they don’t violate a UN resolution that only
“called upon” it not to conduct such tests.Jahromi stressed that Iran’s program is “peaceful.”“Iran’s missile program is transparent and it doesn’t have
any hidden dimensions,” he said.His ministry also controls internet access in Iran, where
Western websites are slowed or otherwise filtered. He acknowledged reports of a
recent uptick in US cyberattacks on the country amid tensions over the
unraveling of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, but said Iran has
continued to fend off such assaults.“No one doubts America’s evilness in attacking our
infrastructure,” Jahromi said, mentioning the suspected US and Israeli Stuxnet
attack targeting its centrifuges prior to the nuclear deal. “They always use
cyberweapons against other countries and they are carrying out cyberterrorism
in the world as a government.”Jahromi appears to have aspirations beyond his current
position. Tabatabai and others suggest he could run in the 2021 presidential
election, assuming he’s allowed to by the candidate-vetting Guardian Council.“I believe that Iran’s security and military establishment
has been more active in creating a new modern political breed,” Tabatabai said.
“This is bad news for questions like political liberalization and meaningful
social and cultural reform. But it may in fact be good news for that vast
majority of Iranians who are desperately hoping for a government that can get
deeply rooted structural and economic problems solved - with corruption and
unemployment being central parts of it.”Jahromi started a program allowing people to write him
postage-free at his office and he said he spends 30 minutes a day reading and
responding to letters, a habit of former US President Barack Obama. Two letters
hung taped to the wall in his office, one including a child’s drawing of an
Iranian fist punching through a US flag.“Those who do not want to be up-to-date with the current
world where everyone is connected to each other might like to say that Mr.
Jahromi’s activities are aimed at future purposes,” he said in Farsi, referring
to those who criticize his online activity. “I have no problem with their
speculations.”Pressed on his answer, Jahromi smiled and answered in
English: “I think I said something that is good for you.”
Revolution is a carefully manicured, charming internet engineer who posts
Instagram pictures of his weekends with his family and spends 30 minutes a day
reading letters from his constituents.He also used to work for the Intelligence Ministry.Meet Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, whose quick rise through
the Iran’s carefully managed political system already is generating speculation
he could be a candidate for Iran’s 2021 presidential campaign.From his current post as information and communications
technology minister, Jahromi oversees Iran’s tightly controlled internet and a
satellite program that the US alleges serves as a cover for experiments on
intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.Despite being heralded as a new, accessible civilian face in
a Shiite theocracy that is now 40 years old, Jahromi’s past as an intelligence
officer has raised political concern. The 37-year-old politician doesn’t see it
that way.“Many politicians around the world have served in their
intelligence services,” Jahromi said in an interview with The Associated Press
in Tehran this week. “The current US secretary of state has worked as the CIA
chief. Mr. (Vladimir) Putin as the Russian president used to be at the KGB. Is
there any problem with background in the Iranian intelligence apparatus?”Jahromi made a point several times in the interview to
simply describe himself as an engineer. However, during his parliamentary
confirmation hearings in 2017, he acknowledged helping design the ministry’s
surveillance systems. He left the ministry in 2009, the year of former
hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s disputed re-election, which sparked
mass protests that were violently suppressed.European nations and Iranian exile groups accuse the
Intelligence Ministry of involvement in assassinations abroad and spying
campaigns since its founding. In Iran’s political system, it serves under the
direction of elected officials headed by the president, now the relatively
moderate cleric Hassan Rouhani. That’s contrasted to other intelligence
services like those under Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which
answers only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.The Guard and the Intelligence Ministry routinely find
themselves at odds. The Guard has been behind the internationally criticized
arrests of Iranian dual nationals and those with Western ties.Jahromi defended his work, but did not go into detail in
describing it.“Other politicians who might consider this as a negative
point have taken part in operations against the people and there is lots of
evidence on their actions against humanity,” Jahromi said, without elaborating.So far, Jahromi has been able to avoid widespread criticism
and “appears to represent a new generation of technocrats in Iran’s political
elite,” said Adnan Tabatabai, an Iran analyst based in Germany who is the CEO
of the Center for Applied Research in Partnership with the Orient.“He has managed to overcome this negative image,” Tabatabai
told the AP. “He is very interactive with ordinary social media users on
Twitter and Instagram, doesn’t shy away from back-and-forth messages on both
platforms.”From his post at the ministry, Jahromi oversees the internet
in Iran. He maintains a Twitter account, like other top Iranian officials such
as Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and interacts with those messaging
him. Jahromi occasionally makes news in a country where all radio and TV
stations remain state-controlled.Twitter has been banned for the Iranian public since the
2009 unrest, something many circumvent by using virtual private networks and
other workarounds. Jahromi says Twitter should be unblocked and blames the
judiciary’s fears of the microblogging site for keeping the block in place.“We believe that this is a very effective network and the fact
that I use it means that we think it is effective,” he said. “I believe efforts
should be made to make access possible for everyone.”Jahromi also framed the block as a national security risk,
saying Gulf Arab states and Iranian exile groups exploit the absence of Iranian
voices on the site. About 46 million Iranians use the internet and access
unblocked social media, predominantly through mobile phones.“Today, the small states of this region, which are the
cradles of dictatorship and have no free elections in them, are investing a lot
in social networking to promote Iranophobia in the region,” Jahromi said. “They
have organized networks and do psychological work to mislead (world leaders)
about what the Iranian public is thinking.”Iran plans to launch three satellites this year, two that do
remote-sensing work and another that handles communications, Jahromi said.
While his ministry is responsible for building the satellites, the Guard’s
aerospace program launches them from the Imam Khomeini Space Center in Semnan
province. Two satellite launches earlier this year failed to reach orbit.The US alleges such launches defy a UN Security Council
resolution calling on Iran to undertake no activity related to ballistic
missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.Iran, which long has said it does not seek nuclear weapons,
maintains its satellite launches and rocket tests do not have a military
component. Tehran also says they don’t violate a UN resolution that only
“called upon” it not to conduct such tests.Jahromi stressed that Iran’s program is “peaceful.”“Iran’s missile program is transparent and it doesn’t have
any hidden dimensions,” he said.His ministry also controls internet access in Iran, where
Western websites are slowed or otherwise filtered. He acknowledged reports of a
recent uptick in US cyberattacks on the country amid tensions over the
unraveling of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, but said Iran has
continued to fend off such assaults.“No one doubts America’s evilness in attacking our
infrastructure,” Jahromi said, mentioning the suspected US and Israeli Stuxnet
attack targeting its centrifuges prior to the nuclear deal. “They always use
cyberweapons against other countries and they are carrying out cyberterrorism
in the world as a government.”Jahromi appears to have aspirations beyond his current
position. Tabatabai and others suggest he could run in the 2021 presidential
election, assuming he’s allowed to by the candidate-vetting Guardian Council.“I believe that Iran’s security and military establishment
has been more active in creating a new modern political breed,” Tabatabai said.
“This is bad news for questions like political liberalization and meaningful
social and cultural reform. But it may in fact be good news for that vast
majority of Iranians who are desperately hoping for a government that can get
deeply rooted structural and economic problems solved - with corruption and
unemployment being central parts of it.”Jahromi started a program allowing people to write him
postage-free at his office and he said he spends 30 minutes a day reading and
responding to letters, a habit of former US President Barack Obama. Two letters
hung taped to the wall in his office, one including a child’s drawing of an
Iranian fist punching through a US flag.“Those who do not want to be up-to-date with the current
world where everyone is connected to each other might like to say that Mr.
Jahromi’s activities are aimed at future purposes,” he said in Farsi, referring
to those who criticize his online activity. “I have no problem with their
speculations.”Pressed on his answer, Jahromi smiled and answered in
English: “I think I said something that is good for you.”