Chinese ambassador gives speech as he welcomes Iraqi visa applicants in Baghdad

2019/02/04 | 11:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Chinese Ambassador to Iraq has welcomed Iraqi visa applicants at the Chinese embassy in Baghdad, ahead of Chinese Spring Festival, saying his government is keen to strengthen ties with Iraq."Iraq is at a transition point heading to the rebuilding stage. We are keen to strengthen ties between China and Iraq, and at the Chinese embassy, we will facilitate your visa process," Chen Weiqing said."This is the last workday for the embassy before the Spring Festival. Last year, we celebrated the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Iraq," Chen told Xinhua."At present, relations between Iraq and China have developed very well, especially after China proposed the Belt and Road Initiative, in which Iraq was among the first Arab nations to join," Chen added.As the Chinese New Year approaches, embassies of China around the world hold, every year cultural events and ceremonies. The ambassador had to give a short speech due to the precarious security situation in Iraq.Dozens, or maybe hundreds, of Iraqi visa applicants flock into the embassy on a daily basis, given the fact that China has become a favorable destination to many for business or study.Last year, the Chinese embassy received around 20,000 visa applications, most of which were for business reasons.China has recently become a source for many goods imported to Iraq.