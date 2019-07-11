Home › INA › Foreign Minister discusses with Finance Minister Means cooperation for the government sectors

2019/07/11 | 20:55



Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali al-Hakim discussed on Thursday with Finance Minister Fouad Hussein ways to strengthen coordination and cooperation between government sectors within the government program.







The two ministers stressed their keenness to continue coordination through Constitution, the government program and to work to include new fields that are effective to achieve institutional integration.























