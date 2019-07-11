Home › Baghdad Post › Germany must repatriate from Syria IS fighter's wife and children- court

Germany must repatriate from Syria IS fighter's wife and children- court

2019/07/11 | 23:50



A Berlin court has ruled that Germany's foreign ministry



should repatriate from Syria the German wife and three children of a suspected ISIS fighter, in what a court spokesman said was the first such ruling



against the government.The man's family sued the foreign ministry after German



diplomats declined a request to help his wife return to Germany with her three



children from a Kurdish-controlled area of northern Syria, the court spokesman



said on Thursday.Like other Western countries, Germany faces a dilemma of how



to deal with citizens who went to the Middle East to join groups like ISIS, which was driven out of its last territorial enclave in March by



US-backed forces.The suspected fighter, whose fate is unknown, left Germany



for Syria with his wife and two daughters, now aged 7 and 8, in 2014. His wife



had a third child in Syria two years ago, the court spokesman said.Germany's government had wanted to repatriate only the children.



But the Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria, where thousands of



ISIS fighters are being held, demanded that their mother also be sent



back.A German foreign ministry spokesman said the government was



studying the ruling and may appeal at a higher court. A lawyer for the family



did not respond to a request for comment.German intelligence officials say more than 1,000 Germans



went to fight in Syria and Iraq, where ISIS once controlled swathes of



territory in a self-declared caliphate.About a third have returned to Germany, another third are



believed to have died, and the rest are thought still to be in Iraq and Syria,



these officials say.Thousands of ISIS members, including hundreds of



foreigners and women and children, are being held by Kurdish-led authorities in



northern Syria.US President Donald Trump has urged Britain, France and



Germany to take back more of their nationals from among the detainees and put



them on trial.Germany has said it would take back fighters only if the



suspects have consular access, adding that in principle, all of its citizens



and those suspected of having fought for ISIS have the right to



return.But in April, the government approved a draft bill allowing



it to strip Germans with a second nationality who fight abroad for groups like



ISIS of their citizenship.



