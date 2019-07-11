عربي | كوردى


Germany must repatriate from Syria IS fighter's wife and children- court

2019/07/11 | 23:50
A Berlin court has ruled that Germany's foreign ministry

should repatriate from Syria the German wife and three children of a suspected ISIS fighter, in what a court spokesman said was the first such ruling

against the government.The man's family sued the foreign ministry after German

diplomats declined a request to help his wife return to Germany with her three

children from a Kurdish-controlled area of northern Syria, the court spokesman

said on Thursday.Like other Western countries, Germany faces a dilemma of how

to deal with citizens who went to the Middle East to join groups like ISIS, which was driven out of its last territorial enclave in March by

US-backed forces.The suspected fighter, whose fate is unknown, left Germany

for Syria with his wife and two daughters, now aged 7 and 8, in 2014. His wife

had a third child in Syria two years ago, the court spokesman said.Germany's government had wanted to repatriate only the children.

But the Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria, where thousands of

ISIS fighters are being held, demanded that their mother also be sent

back.A German foreign ministry spokesman said the government was

studying the ruling and may appeal at a higher court. A lawyer for the family

did not respond to a request for comment.German intelligence officials say more than 1,000 Germans

went to fight in Syria and Iraq, where ISIS once controlled swathes of

territory in a self-declared caliphate.About a third have returned to Germany, another third are

believed to have died, and the rest are thought still to be in Iraq and Syria,

these officials say.Thousands of ISIS members, including hundreds of

foreigners and women and children, are being held by Kurdish-led authorities in

northern Syria.US President Donald Trump has urged Britain, France and

Germany to take back more of their nationals from among the detainees and put

them on trial.Germany has said it would take back fighters only if the

suspects have consular access, adding that in principle, all of its citizens

and those suspected of having fought for ISIS have the right to

return.But in April, the government approved a draft bill allowing

it to strip Germans with a second nationality who fight abroad for groups like

ISIS of their citizenship.

