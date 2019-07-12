Iraq and Jordan sign electricity linkage agreement

2019/07/12 | 04:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraq and Jordan agreed on Thursday on a timetable for implementation and completion Iraqi-Jordanian link at the end of 2021.
Ministry of Electricity said in a statement received by the Iraqi news agency "INA" copy of it that the Minister of Electricity Loay All-Khatib met with Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Hala Adel Zwati in Baghdad, during the meeting they discussed bilateral cooperation and means of strengthening them to serve the interests of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.
Iraq and Jordan agreed on Thursday on a timetable for implementation and completion Iraqi-Jordanian link at the end of 2021.
Ministry of Electricity said in a statement received by the Iraqi news agency "INA" copy of it that the Minister of Electricity Loay All-Khatib met with Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Hala Adel Zwati in Baghdad, during the meeting they discussed bilateral cooperation and means of strengthening them to serve the interests of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.