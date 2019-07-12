Home › Baghdad Post › Stevie Wonder says he’s getting a kidney transplant in fall

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Stevie Wonder surprised concertgoers in London Saturday night byannouncing that he will take a break from performing so that he can receive akidney transplant this fall.The 69-year-old music legendmade the announcement after performing “Superstition” at the end of a packedBritish Summer Time concert in London’s sprawling Hyde Park.He said he was speaking out to quell rumors and sought toreassure fans that he would be okay.“I’m going to be doing three shows then taking a break,” he said. “I’m havingsurgery. I’m going to have a kidney transplant at the end of September thisyear.”He said a donor has been foundand that he would be fine, drawing cheers from a devoted crowd of tens ofthousands that stretched out from the stage as far as the eye could see.“I came here to give you mylove and to thank you for yours,” he said. “You ain’t gonna hear no rumorsabout us. I’m good.”He did not provide additionalinformation about his kidney illness. There had been a recent report thatWonder was facing a serious health issue.A representative for Wonderdidn’t immediately respond to a request Saturday for details about his health.He has kept an active schedule, including performing recently at a Los Angelesmemorial service for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle.Wonder, who has received morethan two-dozen Grammy Awards, has produced a string of hits over a long careerthat began when he was a youngster who performed as Little Stevie Wonder. Hisclassic hits include “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” and “Living for theCity.”Wonder seemed in top form throughoutthe concert, performing a series of his hits and paying tribute to musicalheroes including Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye and John Lennon, performing astirring rendition of the latter’s “Imagine” near the end of the show.It was a joyous event, with hisfans reveling in the warm summer night - though a light drizzle fell near theend - and the career-spanning retrospective that evoked Wonder’s early days asa young Motown star.He did seem less ebullient thanin the past and made his health announcement in a somber tone with a severelook on his face. But he was smiling as he left the stage with the band playingthe memorable conclusion of “Superstition” one final time.