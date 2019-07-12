عربي | كوردى


Stevie Wonder says he’s getting a kidney transplant in fall

Stevie Wonder says he’s getting a kidney transplant in fall
2019/07/12 | 07:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Stevie Wonder surprised concertgoers in London Saturday night by

announcing that he will take a break from performing so that he can receive a

kidney transplant this fall.The 69-year-old music legend

made the announcement after performing “Superstition” at the end of a packed

British Summer Time concert in London’s sprawling Hyde Park.He said he was speaking out to quell rumors and sought to

reassure fans that he would be okay.“I’m going to be doing three shows then taking a break,” he said. “I’m having

surgery. I’m going to have a kidney transplant at the end of September this

year.”He said a donor has been found

and that he would be fine, drawing cheers from a devoted crowd of tens of

thousands that stretched out from the stage as far as the eye could see.“I came here to give you my

love and to thank you for yours,” he said. “You ain’t gonna hear no rumors

about us. I’m good.”He did not provide additional

information about his kidney illness. There had been a recent report that

Wonder was facing a serious health issue.A representative for Wonder

didn’t immediately respond to a request Saturday for details about his health.

He has kept an active schedule, including performing recently at a Los Angeles

memorial service for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle.Wonder, who has received more

than two-dozen Grammy Awards, has produced a string of hits over a long career

that began when he was a youngster who performed as Little Stevie Wonder. His

classic hits include “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” and “Living for the

City.”Wonder seemed in top form throughout

the concert, performing a series of his hits and paying tribute to musical

heroes including Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye and John Lennon, performing a

stirring rendition of the latter’s “Imagine” near the end of the show.It was a joyous event, with his

fans reveling in the warm summer night - though a light drizzle fell near the

end - and the career-spanning retrospective that evoked Wonder’s early days as

a young Motown star.He did seem less ebullient than

in the past and made his health announcement in a somber tone with a severe

look on his face. But he was smiling as he left the stage with the band playing

the memorable conclusion of “Superstition” one final time.





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW