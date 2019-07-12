Jordan-Iraq forum kicks off in Baghdad

2019/07/12 | 12:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- (MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN — The Jordan-Iraq forum on digital transformation in the financial sector, held on Wednesday in Baghdad, is set to broaden investments between Jordanian companies and Iraq's financial institutions, the Information and Communications Technology Association - Jordan ( [email protected] ) said on Wednesday.Through the event,[email protected]seeks to connect Jordanian IT companies with various Iraqi sectors, noting that the forum was organised in partnership with the Jordan-Iraq Economic Association, the Iraqi Private Banks League and the International Finance Corporation.The forum witnessed the participation of over 200 people, including representatives from 30 Jordanian IT firms and was attended by Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Muthana Gharaibeh and[email protected]Chairman Bashar Hawamdeh. 'Holding this forum will present Jordanian companies with the chance to explore real investment opportunities, especially since both public and private institutions from both countries are participating,' Hawamdeh said. Hawamdeh highlighted[email protected] 's role in facilitating the access of Jordanian companies into the Iraqi market. During the event,[email protected]CEO Nidal Bitar said Jordan is making steady strides towards boosting the youth's entry into the IT sectors, shedding light on current efforts to embed programming into school curricula. Jordan ranks second among Arab countries with regards to financial technology start-ups, Bitar noted. 'The Central Bank of Jordan has a central role in achieving financial inclusivity through the development of legal frameworks that support electronic transactions,' he added.Jordan's ranking on the Global Entrepreneurship Index rose from 73rd in 2014 to 49th by the end of 2018, Bitar underlined.