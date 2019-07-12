Siemens helps boost health clinic services in Iraq

2019/07/12 | 13:00
Siemens, a leading technology company, has joined hands with Iraq’s Ministry of Health and the Directorate of Health in Salah ad-Din Province for the successful installation of its medical equipment at the Al Tawheed Center besides carrying out the building repairs.The clinic, located in Baiji, has been fully renovated by the Iraqi Ministry of Health and will be equipped with Siemens technology to provide the much-needed medical care to residents of the province, approximately 200 km north of Baghdad. Siemens will donate all medical and power equipment required for the Al-Tawheed Center to the German non-governmental organisation Stiftung der Deutschen Lions, enabling them to complete centre’s rehabilitation.When complete, the centre will have the capacity to treat up to 10,000 patients a year, said a statement from the company.The Siemens equipment includes a digital x-ray, a dental treatment centre, state-of-the-art laboratory equipment including a hematology blood analyser, a power transformer and other technical equipment required to ensure uninterrupted power supply, it said. Following the delivery and installation of medical equipment by Siemens, its local Iraqi partners and the Stiftung der Deutschen Lions will provide training to clinic staff to use the state-of-the-art medical equipment and supporting systems, ahead of the clinic opening before the end of this year.Siemens has been working in Baiji for almost 20 years, since the company delivered power generation turbines to the region’s power plant.In April this year, Siemens and the Iraqi Government signed an implementation agreement for the Siemens Roadmap for the Electrification of the New Iraq, which sets out the steps to rebuilding Iraq’s power sector, it added.Siemens Iraq CEO Musab Alkateeb said: “This health clinic is an important part of our commitment to the Iraqi people, and we are pleased to be working with the Ministry of Health and local leaders to return this important facility to the community.”“Our company has a long relationship with the city of Baiji and its people, and we understand the importance of enabling access to high-quality, reliable healthcare as we work together to build the New Iraq,” he added.-TradeArabia News Service
