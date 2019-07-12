Kuwaiti authorities arrest militant cell linked to Muslim Brotherhood

2019/07/12 | 19:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Members of a militant cell linked to the banned Muslim
Brotherhood group have been arrested in Kuwait, the interior ministry there
said on Friday.The arrested people were wanted by Egyptian
authorities, the ministry added in its statement.The Brotherhood’s opponents, including several
autocratic Arab states, say it is a dangerous terrorist group which must be
crushed. The movement says it publicly renounced violence decades ago and
pursues an Islamist vision using peaceful means.
