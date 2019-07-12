عربي | كوردى


Kuwaiti authorities arrest militant cell linked to Muslim Brotherhood

2019/07/12 | 19:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Members of a militant cell linked to the banned Muslim

Brotherhood group have been arrested in Kuwait, the interior ministry there

said on Friday.The arrested people were wanted by Egyptian

authorities, the ministry added in its statement.The Brotherhood’s opponents, including several

autocratic Arab states, say it is a dangerous terrorist group which must be

crushed. The movement says it publicly renounced violence decades ago and

pursues an Islamist vision using peaceful means. 



