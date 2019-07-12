Jordanian delegation visits Iraq

2019/07/12 | 23:25
INA – BAGHDAD
Minister of Interior Yaseen al-Yasiry received on Friday a Jordanian delegation that included the Minister of Energy Hala Zwaty and the Minister of Digital Economy Muthana al-Ghraiba in addition to Jordan Ambassador to Iraq Muntasar al-Zo’bi.
During the meeting, they have discussed the mutual interests of both countries and the means to enhance the bilateral cooperation.
