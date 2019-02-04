PHOTOS: Attack in north Baghdad targets Iranian pilgrims, casualties reported

2019/02/04 | 12:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Several Iranian pilgrims were killed and wounded in the attack. (Photo: Social Media)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An unidentified gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying Iranian pilgrims near the town of Balad, north of Baghdad, according to an Iraqi security source.
The attack took place on Sunday evening as the Shia pilgrims were returning from a visit to the religious shrine of Seyid Mohammed, about 80 kilometers north of Baghdad.
There were casualties reported among the pilgrims and the driver.
The attack targeted a bus carrying Iranian pilgrims. (Photo: Social Media)
The source on Monday claimed the attack killed an Iranian visitor and wounded eight others, including the Iraqi bus driver.
The town of Balad is located in the province of Salahuddin.
The victims were soon transferred to Kadhimiya Hospital in Baghdad
There was no immediate claim of responsibility by any group, but the Islamic State in the past has carried out similar operations targeting Shia pilgrims.
This is the latest bloody attack on Shia pilgrims.
Iraq declared victory against the Islamic State in Dec. 2017, but the jihadist group continues to carry out insurgency attacks, ambushes, and kidnapping in the country.
Late Saturday night, members of the Islamic State attacked an oil police checkpoint and a second location controlled by other Iraqi security forces, both in Iraq’s province of Diyala.
Editing by Nadia Riva
