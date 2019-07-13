Iraqi Forces Continue Hunting Down Daesh Remnants

2019/07/13 | 03:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- BAGHDAD (Dispatches) – Four Daesh terrorists and two Hashd al-Shaabi popular forces were killed Friday in an operation to hunt down the terrorist groups in Iraq's eastern province of Diyala, a statement and a provincial official said.Early in the morning, the Iraqi army, interior ministry's provincial intelligence and Hashd al-Shaabi units carried out an operation against Daesh terrorists in the rugged area in the northeastern part of the province after being tipped off by intelligence report, the Hashd al-Shaabi said in a statement.Sadiq al-Husseini, head of the security committee in Diyala provincial council, told Xinhua that the troops, so far, killed four Daesh terrorists, including a local leader, and destroyed three of their hideouts.Also during the operation, a roadside bomb struck a convoy of a joint police, intelligence and Hashd al-Shaabi force in al-Hafayer area at the edges of al-Sa'diyah town, some 125 km northeast of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, al-Husseini said. Brigadier General Ali al-Sudani, head of Diyala's intelligence, escaped the attack with wounds, but a Hashd al-Shaabi member was immediately killed and another died later in the hospital, while three other Hashd al-Shaabi fighters were wounded by the blast, al-Husseini added. Despite repeated military operations in Diyala, some Daesh terrorists are still hiding in some rugged areas near the border with Iran, and in the sprawling areas extending from the western part of the province to the Himreen mountain range in the northern part of the province.The security situation in Iraq was dramatically improved after Iraqi security forces fully defeated the Daesh terrorists across the country late in 2017.Daesh remnants, however, have since melted in urban areas or resorted to deserts and rugged areas as safe havens, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.Members of the Emergency Response Division walk with their weapons during the fight against Daesh terrorists in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, on July 3, 2017.