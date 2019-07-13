Home › kurdistan 24 › Kurdish leader calls on the West to stop Iran's attacks on opposition groups

Kurdish leader calls on the West to stop Iran's attacks on opposition groups

2019/07/13 | 12:55



At the time, Nikki Haley, then-US Ambassador to the United Nations, denounced Iran’s military strike into “Iraqi territory” at a UN Security Council meeting, adding that Iran “has shown a total disregard of the sovereignty of a country that is at a critical stage in its political development.”



Following the missile strike, clashes between the IRGC and Iranian Kurdish groups declined.



On Friday, however, the IRGC claimed it had targeted Iranian Kurdish opposition groups again with missile strikes following deadly clashes that took place this week between its soldiers and various Kurdish opposition groups in the Iranian provinces of Kermanshah (Kermashan) and West Azerbaijan.



Read More: Iran says IRGC killed 'large number' of fighters based in Kurdistan Region



“At this very moment when we are celebrating the memory of our leader who died for peace, the army of the Revolutionary Guards bomb the bases of our peshmergas in the Berbezin border mountains, without sparing Iraqi Kurdish civilians,” Zadeh said.



“Furthermore,” he continued, “the Iranian regime’s forces threaten to hit again the camps... in Iraqi Kurdistan,” where not only the group's members live, but also their families.



On Friday, Iran’s Defense Minister Amir Hatami said, “Any enemy… intending to violate the territorial integrity” of Iran “will be met with a decisive” response.



Iranian Kurds express concern that they have been forgotten by the international community, just as Iranian attacks and threats continue to target the opposition groups.



“We can hardly understand that Americans and Europeans are so sensitive to the destabilizing behavior of the Iranian regime in the Gulf, but are so indifferent and silent when it comes to what the Iranian regime is able to do against us in Iraqi Kurdistan,” Zadeh concluded.



Editing by John J. Catherine (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- In September, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) used land-to-land missiles across a 220-kilometer distance to target the headquarters of the KDP-Iran and the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) outside the town of Koya, in Erbil Province. The attack killed 16 and injured 42 more.At the time, Nikki Haley, then-US Ambassador to the United Nations, denounced Iran’s military strike into “Iraqi territory” at a UN Security Council meeting, adding that Iran “has shown a total disregard of the sovereignty of a country that is at a critical stage in its political development.”Following the missile strike, clashes between the IRGC and Iranian Kurdish groups declined.On Friday, however, the IRGC claimed it had targeted Iranian Kurdish opposition groups again with missile strikes following deadly clashes that took place this week between its soldiers and various Kurdish opposition groups in the Iranian provinces of Kermanshah (Kermashan) and West Azerbaijan.Read More: Iran says IRGC killed 'large number' of fighters based in Kurdistan Region“At this very moment when we are celebrating the memory of our leader who died for peace, the army of the Revolutionary Guards bomb the bases of our peshmergas in the Berbezin border mountains, without sparing Iraqi Kurdish civilians,” Zadeh said.“Furthermore,” he continued, “the Iranian regime’s forces threaten to hit again the camps... in Iraqi Kurdistan,” where not only the group's members live, but also their families.On Friday, Iran’s Defense Minister Amir Hatami said, “Any enemy… intending to violate the territorial integrity” of Iran “will be met with a decisive” response.Iranian Kurds express concern that they have been forgotten by the international community, just as Iranian attacks and threats continue to target the opposition groups.“We can hardly understand that Americans and Europeans are so sensitive to the destabilizing behavior of the Iranian regime in the Gulf, but are so indifferent and silent when it comes to what the Iranian regime is able to do against us in Iraqi Kurdistan,” Zadeh concluded.Editing by John J. Catherine