UK to facilitate release of Iranian tanker if it gets Syria guarantees

2019/07/13 | 21:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Britain's foreign minister said he had told his Iranian counterpart on Saturday that Britain would facilitate the release of the detained Grace 1 oil tanker if there were guarantees it would not go to Syria.
Jeremy Hunt said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had told him that Iran wanted to resolve the issue and was not seeking to escalate tensions.
