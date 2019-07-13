عربي | كوردى


France to create space command within air force - Macron

France to create space command within air force - Macron
2019/07/13 | 22:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he had

approved the creation of a space command within the French air force to improve

the country's defense capabilities.Addressing military personnel a day before the Bastille Day

parade, Macron said the new military doctrine setting up a space command would

strengthen protection of French satellites. He said the investment involved had

yet to determined."To give substance to this doctrine and ensure the

development and reinforcement of our space capabilities, a space command will

be created next September in the air force," Macron said, adding that it

would later become the Space and Air Force.French Defense Minister Florence Parly said last year she

was committed to giving France strategic space autonomy in the face of growing

threats from other powers amid a race in space militarization.The French military spending program for 2019-2025 has

earmarked 3.6 billion euros ($4.06 billion) for investments and renewal of

French satellites.The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation aims to recognize

space as a domain of warfare this year, four senior diplomats told Reuters in

June.U.S. President Donald Trump's administration announced a

plan last year to create a new "Space Force" as the sixth branch of

the military by 2020.($1 = 0.8874 euros)

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW