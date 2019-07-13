France to create space command within air force - Macron

2019/07/13 | 22:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he had
approved the creation of a space command within the French air force to improve
the country's defense capabilities.Addressing military personnel a day before the Bastille Day
parade, Macron said the new military doctrine setting up a space command would
strengthen protection of French satellites. He said the investment involved had
yet to determined."To give substance to this doctrine and ensure the
development and reinforcement of our space capabilities, a space command will
be created next September in the air force," Macron said, adding that it
would later become the Space and Air Force.French Defense Minister Florence Parly said last year she
was committed to giving France strategic space autonomy in the face of growing
threats from other powers amid a race in space militarization.The French military spending program for 2019-2025 has
earmarked 3.6 billion euros ($4.06 billion) for investments and renewal of
French satellites.The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation aims to recognize
space as a domain of warfare this year, four senior diplomats told Reuters in
June.U.S. President Donald Trump's administration announced a
plan last year to create a new "Space Force" as the sixth branch of
the military by 2020.($1 = 0.8874 euros)
