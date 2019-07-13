Home › Baghdad Post › French company to start renovation of largest church in Nineveh Plain

French company to start renovation of largest church in Nineveh Plain

2019/07/13



Mansour Marid, Nineveh Governor announced starting the renovation of the largest church of the Christian community in the Nineveh Plain after it was destroyed while was in the grip of ISIS terrorist groups."A French company expressed its readiness to reconstruct Tahra church at Al-Hamdaniya District, 40 km east of Mosul," said Marid."The French company will start the renovation of the church within a period of no more than six months," he added. It expressed readiness to build more than one church in Mosul during the upcoming months.



