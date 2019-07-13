Home › INA › THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC STRESSES IRAQ'S KEENNESS TO STRENGTHEN COOPERATIVE RELATIONS WITH THE EUROPEAN UNION

THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC STRESSES IRAQ'S KEENNESS TO STRENGTHEN COOPERATIVE RELATIONS WITH THE EUROPEAN UNION

2019/07/13 | 22:30



President of the Republic Dr. Barham Salih stressed that Iraq is keen through its international relations to establish peace and stability and defuse the crisis in the region and the world.







While receiving the High Representative of the European Union for Security Policy and Foreign Affairs, Federica Mugherini, at the Presidential Office in Baghdad on Saturday July, 13, 2019, His Excellency the President emphasized the need for joint action to spare the peoples of the region the scourge of war, pointing out to the importance of coordinating and consulting with the European Union on the current issues and developments.



His Excellency pointed out to the importance of taking advantage of the European experiences and expertise in reconstructing the devastated cites, supporting Iraq in returning IDPs to their own regions and providing a safe and stable environment for their lives in addition to the Union's contribution to the construction, service, and humanitarian projects.



For her part, Mugherini commended the progress achieved in Iraq, stressing the European Group's support for its stability and its balanced policy on international issues, renewing the commitment to work with Iraq to achieve the goals set by the reconstruction conference that was held in Kuwait last year in order to provide a better future for the Iraqi people.























