IHEC: 210 active political parties operate in Iraq

2019/07/13 | 22:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) revealed on Saturday that Iraq has 210 political parties and it is a huge number."IHEC has registered about eight new parties since the end of the parliamentary elections last year, including secular and Islamic ones," said Commissioners Board member Riyad al-Badran.He added: "the registration process is still ongoing and not limited to a particular season. Iraq currently has about 210 parties."
