Bahraini ambassador resumes duties in Baghdad - Iraqi FM

2019/07/13 | 23:15
BAGHDAD, July 13 (KUNA) -- The Iraqi foreign ministry said on Saturday that Bahrain's Ambassador Salah Al-Malki has returned to Baghdad to resume his role at the country's mission in the Iraqi capital.Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammad Al-Hakim met with Ambassador Al-Malki after he had returned from Manama, the ministry said in a statement.It added that the two sides discussed relations between the two countries and means of boosting them so as to meet the aspirations of the two brotherly nations.The Iraqi minister expressed his country's pride over a bond between the two countries, he said was "distinguished and deep-rooted," the statement noted.He stressed the importance of increasing joint Arab action in the face of challenges and attempts that aim to undermine the region's security.Bahrain recalled its ambassador on June 27 after protesters had attacked its embassy in Baghdad.As a result, Iraqi authorities declared the detention of more than 50 protesters involved in this incident.