Home › Iraq News › US Sends Hundreds of Trucks Carrying Military Hardware to Kurdish-Controlled Areas in Hasaka Province

US Sends Hundreds of Trucks Carrying Military Hardware to Kurdish-Controlled Areas in Hasaka Province

2019/07/13 | 23:20







It noted that the US military convoys have arrived in a military base controlled by the US-backed forces in Tal al-Bidar region of Hasaka province.







The Xeber24, meantime, reported that about 250 US military trucks carrying military and logistical support had arrived in Tal al-Bidar Military Base last week.







The US sends convoys of military trucks to the Kurdish-controlled areas in Eastern Syria while the US and its allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have claimed that the military operations in Eastern Euphrates have come to an end.







In a relevant development late last month, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that hundreds of trucks loaded with logistics and military support had arrived in areas under control of the SDF in Hasaka province in Northeastern Syria from the US bases in Northern Iraq.







The SOHR noted that the US army had sent over 1,380 trucks packed with military equipment to Northeastern Syria for its military bases and military airports in Eastern Euphrates and Hasaka province in Northeastern Syria via Simalka crossing in Northern Iraq.































(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- US Sends Hundreds of Trucks Carrying Military Hardware to Kurdish-Controlled Areas in Hasaka ProvinceTEHRAN (FNA)- The US Army has forwarded hundreds of trucks containing logistics and military equipment to the Syrian province of Hasaka over the past three days months after it declared an end to the fight against ISIL.The Kurdish-language Xeber24 reported that the 200 US trucks carrying military equipment, logistics, military vehicles, oil tankers and covered trucks arrived in US-backed forces’ military base in Hasaka province through Simalka crossing from US bases in Iraq.It noted that the US military convoys have arrived in a military base controlled by the US-backed forces in Tal al-Bidar region of Hasaka province.The Xeber24, meantime, reported that about 250 US military trucks carrying military and logistical support had arrived in Tal al-Bidar Military Base last week.The US sends convoys of military trucks to the Kurdish-controlled areas in Eastern Syria while the US and its allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have claimed that the military operations in Eastern Euphrates have come to an end.In a relevant development late last month, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that hundreds of trucks loaded with logistics and military support had arrived in areas under control of the SDF in Hasaka province in Northeastern Syria from the US bases in Northern Iraq.The SOHR noted that the US army had sent over 1,380 trucks packed with military equipment to Northeastern Syria for its military bases and military airports in Eastern Euphrates and Hasaka province in Northeastern Syria via Simalka crossing in Northern Iraq.