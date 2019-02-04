50 people at an IDP camp are the children of one man

2019/02/04 | 13:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- An Iraqi IDP at Ashti camp near Sulaimani has three wives, 25 children and 25 grandchildren. Ahmed Faris is from Salahadin province. He once owned a successful business, now he lives in a camp.Faris is happy with his life as long as he earns $415 a week to feed his family. He is a teacher at the camp school and some of his sons have joined the workforce in order to make ends meet.Faris says that he isn’t planning to stop any time soon and will continue producing children. “I will not stop. God willing I will get the fourth wife because it’s necessary, though my youngest wife doesn’t like that.”
Reporting by Saman Basharati
