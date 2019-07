Former French FM demands EU to save Iran from Mullahs autocratic regime

2019/07/13 | 23:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Bernard Kouchner, former Foreign Minister of France, hashailed the Ashraf 3, headquarters of the primary democratic Iranian Opposition’People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), on their contributions topromoting Iran’s freedom, according to the statement published by the NationalCouncil of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).“This is a marvellous work of art here in Ashraf. You reallydeserve to build up a real country in Iran. It is very well done. Coming toAshraf 3 was a real reward for the people supporting you. Now, we are facingthis new step, benchmark and era. The era of freedom in Iran”, said formerFrench Foreign Minister Bernard Kouchner.During his speech to “Free Iran” at the annual conference onSaturday, July 13th, in Albania, he demanded Europe’s leaders take the adviceof the NCRI to save Iran from the Mullah’s autocratic regime based. Headvocated for three things: “Elections based on the principle of universalsuffrage, including a pluralistic political system with free assembly, and theabolition of the death penalty”. Kouchner talked about the ten-point list-plan presented byNCRI President Maryam Rajavi for the future of Iran.“We are ready to relieve these people from this awfulreligious system. We are not against religion. But we are against usingreligion to kill people… Religion is also the liberation of the people.” The ex-diplomat addressed Rajavi and described her as“persistent and a fantastic model for the women of the world.”“We are completely with you to support such a fantasticprogram,” he added. An event on July 12th preceded today’s speech, featuring anexhibition titled 120 Years of Struggle of the Iranian People for Freedom, asnapshot of the history of the Iranian people’s struggle for freedom, accordingto the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) women’s committee. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council ofResistance of Iran (NCRI), was the keynote speaker at the event. Former NewYork City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former Columbian presidential candidate SenatorIngrid Betancourt, former vice presidential candidate Senator Joe Lieberman,former French defence minister Michèle Alliot-Marie, and British MP MatthewOfford were among those who came from across the globe to attend the annual gatheringsof the Iranian Resistance event.