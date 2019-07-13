Home › Baghdad Post › Former French FM demands EU to save Iran from Mullahs autocratic regime

Former French FM demands EU to save Iran from Mullahs autocratic regime

2019/07/13 | 23:25



Bernard Kouchner, former Foreign Minister of France, has



hailed the Ashraf 3, headquarters of the primary democratic Iranian Opposition’



People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), on their contributions to



promoting Iran’s freedom, according to the statement published by the National



Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).“This is a marvellous work of art here in Ashraf. You really



deserve to build up a real country in Iran. It is very well done. Coming to



Ashraf 3 was a real reward for the people supporting you. Now, we are facing



this new step, benchmark and era. The era of freedom in Iran”, said former



French Foreign Minister Bernard Kouchner.During his speech to “Free Iran” at the annual conference on



Saturday, July 13th, in Albania, he demanded Europe’s leaders take the advice



of the NCRI to save Iran from the Mullah’s autocratic regime based. He



advocated for three things: “Elections based on the principle of universal



suffrage, including a pluralistic political system with free assembly, and the



abolition of the death penalty”. Kouchner talked about the ten-point list-plan presented by



NCRI President Maryam Rajavi for the future of Iran.“We are ready to relieve these people from this awful



religious system. We are not against religion. But we are against using



religion to kill people… Religion is also the liberation of the people.” The ex-diplomat addressed Rajavi and described her as



“persistent and a fantastic model for the women of the world.”“We are completely with you to support such a fantastic



program,” he added. An event on July 12th preceded today’s speech, featuring an



exhibition titled 120 Years of Struggle of the Iranian People for Freedom, a



snapshot of the history of the Iranian people’s struggle for freedom, according



to the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) women’s committee. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of



Resistance of Iran (NCRI), was the keynote speaker at the event. Former New



York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former Columbian presidential candidate Senator



Ingrid Betancourt, former vice presidential candidate Senator Joe Lieberman,



former French defence minister Michèle Alliot-Marie, and British MP Matthew



Offord were among those who came from across the globe to attend the annual gatherings



of the Iranian Resistance event.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Bernard Kouchner, former Foreign Minister of France, hashailed the Ashraf 3, headquarters of the primary democratic Iranian Opposition’People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), on their contributions topromoting Iran’s freedom, according to the statement published by the NationalCouncil of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).“This is a marvellous work of art here in Ashraf. You reallydeserve to build up a real country in Iran. It is very well done. Coming toAshraf 3 was a real reward for the people supporting you. Now, we are facingthis new step, benchmark and era. The era of freedom in Iran”, said formerFrench Foreign Minister Bernard Kouchner.During his speech to “Free Iran” at the annual conference onSaturday, July 13th, in Albania, he demanded Europe’s leaders take the adviceof the NCRI to save Iran from the Mullah’s autocratic regime based. Headvocated for three things: “Elections based on the principle of universalsuffrage, including a pluralistic political system with free assembly, and theabolition of the death penalty”. Kouchner talked about the ten-point list-plan presented byNCRI President Maryam Rajavi for the future of Iran.“We are ready to relieve these people from this awfulreligious system. We are not against religion. But we are against usingreligion to kill people… Religion is also the liberation of the people.” The ex-diplomat addressed Rajavi and described her as“persistent and a fantastic model for the women of the world.”“We are completely with you to support such a fantasticprogram,” he added. An event on July 12th preceded today’s speech, featuring anexhibition titled 120 Years of Struggle of the Iranian People for Freedom, asnapshot of the history of the Iranian people’s struggle for freedom, accordingto the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) women’s committee. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council ofResistance of Iran (NCRI), was the keynote speaker at the event. Former NewYork City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former Columbian presidential candidate SenatorIngrid Betancourt, former vice presidential candidate Senator Joe Lieberman,former French defence minister Michèle Alliot-Marie, and British MP MatthewOfford were among those who came from across the globe to attend the annual gatheringsof the Iranian Resistance event.