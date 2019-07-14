Bin Salman congratulates Salih on July 14 revolution

2019/07/14 | 00:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a cable of congratulations to Iraq`s President Barham Salih on the anniversary of the July 14 revolution.The young prince - dubbed as the MBS - wished Salih good health and prosperity for all Iraqi people.He also congratulated the Iraqi government and people on this occasion wishing security and stability for the brotherly country.
