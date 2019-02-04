Al-Halboosi calls to uncover the assassination of a novelist in Karbala

2019/02/04 | 10:52
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi called on, today, the security services in the holy city of Karbala to uncover the circumstances of the assassination of writer and novelist Dr. Alaa Mashthoub by unidentified gunmen in the city center.
"We are still waiting for the security services to inform the public about the circumstances of the assassination of the writer and novelist Dr. Alaa Mushthoub in the center of the city of Karbala, uncover the perpetrators, expose those behind them, and to bring them to justice," The Speaker said.
H.E. stressed the necessity of not being complacent in such incidents that would unsettle the country‘s security and stability, strongly condemning the treacherous assassination of the victim, pointing out that this process joins the series of cowardly operations targeting the intellectuals, competencies and national figures who must be protected side by side with all the citizens.
"We are still waiting for the security services to inform the public about the circumstances of the assassination of the writer and novelist Dr. Alaa Mushthoub in the center of the city of Karbala, uncover the perpetrators, expose those behind them, and to bring them to justice," The Speaker said.
H.E. stressed the necessity of not being complacent in such incidents that would unsettle the country‘s security and stability, strongly condemning the treacherous assassination of the victim, pointing out that this process joins the series of cowardly operations targeting the intellectuals, competencies and national figures who must be protected side by side with all the citizens.