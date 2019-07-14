Home › Baghdad Post › How Baghdad plans to rein in Iran

How Baghdad plans to rein in Iran

2019/07/14 | 11:05























Suadad al-Salhy















Dismantling pro-Iranian armed



factions operating in Iraq under the umbrella of the Iranian Militia in Iraq



and Syria (IMIS) and integrating its fighters with independent volunteers



within the same body is at the heart of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s plan



to institutionalize the IMIS and limit Iran’s control over its fighters.The drive to “restructure and reorganize” the IMIS’ forces is



Abdul Mahdi’s response to pressure from the powerful Shiite cleric Ayatollah



Ali Al-Sistani, who sees these factions as a threat to the political process



and a tool to undermine the authority of the state.Sistani, global head of the Shiite community and the most



revered cleric in Iraq, has been the sponsor of the political process since the



2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein — and the only one who can end



it with one word.The IMIS was created by former Iraqi prime minister Nouri



Al-Maliki in July 2014 to provide a government umbrella for armed factions and



volunteers who fought ISIS alongside the government. It comprises at least



150,000 fighters, mostly Shiites.Armed Shiite factions, including Iranian-backed groups such



as the Badr Organization, Kata’ib Hezbollah-Iraq and Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq — the



most powerful in terms of numbers and equipment — are the backbone of the



Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and have played a pivotal role in defeating



ISIS. However, they have been accused of atrocities against Sunnis, and of



being tools to pressure the government for illegal financial and political gain.Under a law passed in 2016, the PMF’s duties are determined



by the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces, but the reality is that



most of the factions are not subject to the orders of the Iraqi government and



do not report to Iraqi military authorities.Restructuring these factions and integrating their fighters



with independent volunteers would dilute their power and prevent their



commanders from taking advantage of the IMIS’s financial and human resources, IMIS



commanders close to Sistani told Arab News.“We want the decisions of the IMIS to be Iraqi, and not to



use their forces to implement an Iranian agenda,” one said.“The IMIS must be



institutionalized and subordinated to the regular military organization’s



controls. The PMF must not be stronger than the army under any circumstances.”The plan was prepared by a committee formed by Abdul Mahdi,



and led by Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Yarallah, commander of joint military



operations. The other members are Abu Montadher Al-Husseini, commander of PMFs



operations,and Hamed Al-Shatri, deputy head of the National Security Service



and administrative assistant to the head of the IMIS. There are three stages: A



decree outlining the proposals, approval of the organizational structure, and



the settlement of salaries. The decree was issued on July 1, and salaries have



been agreed upon.“The first and third stages have been implemented because we



have been working on this since last year, and work is underway to implement



the second stage, which is the most difficult,” one of Abdul Mahdi’s security



advisers told Arab News. “The signs so far are that all the factions are



responding positively, but we don’t feel comfortable. The real situation will



not be be clear until at least July 30.”Creating a new organizational structure begins with



dismantling the brigades of each armed faction. “The core of the idea is to end



the factions by dismantling their brigades and forming new ones, each of which



will contain fighters from different factions along with independent fighters,



taking into account the sectarian and ethnic balance,” a leading commander



involved in the process told Arab News.“This is the most difficult step because the factions



associated with Iran are trying to circumvent it by accepting all the proposals



except those that require the dissolution of their brigades and the integration



of their fighters with others.“Everything depends on this step. It will mean reducing the



risk of these factions by 80 percent, which is what Sistani wants.”Under the new salary settlement, which is already in



operation, each fighter receives his salary directly from government banks



using Q Cards, a form of electronic payment. Before, unit commanders received



and distributed salaries, a system that reinforced their control of the fighters



and was open to widespread corruption.“We discovered thousands of spacemen (fake fighters) who were



either expelled, left or lost during the fighting, but their names were not



removed from the payroll so their commanders continued to receive their salaries,”



Abdul Mahdi’s adviser said.“We also found that most of the fighters were not getting



their full salaries because the faction leaders were using the cash to fund



their own fighters and activities outside the IMIS.”The plan will also curb the powers of some IMIS leaders and



remove others, with the aim of limiting Iran’s influence. At the top of



that list is Jamal Jaafar, also known as Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, or “the



Engineer,” deputy head of the IMIS but de facto commander of its forces.



Mohandes, 65, was sentenced to death in his absence by a court in Kuwait for



his role in deadly bombings there in 1983, he has been designated a terrorist



by the US, and he is close to Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of



the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.The organizational restructuring requires that Faleh



Al-Fayadh, current head of the IMIS, head of the National Security Service and



known as “Iran’s man in Iraq,” retain his roles in return for appointing



Al-Mohandes chief of staff and vice-chairman of the IMIS — but stripped



of any financial or administrative authority. In addition, Abu Zainab Al-Lami



will be moved from his role as the manager of IMIS security to be a deputy to



the Interior Minister, and Abu Montadher Al-Husseini becomes a secretary-general



for Abdul Mahdi.These moves resulted in a heated dispute between Al-Mohandes



and Fayyad, three prominent PMF commanders told Arab News. However, Ayatollah



Al-Sistani’s insistence on “trimming the nails of Al-Mohandes” and reducing



Iran’s influence on the IMIS “forced everyone to accept the settlement.”“The Engineer represents the biggest challenges to Abdul



Mahdi’s plan because he works without laws or regulations, so he had to be



dealt with calmly, transferring the battle from outside the body to inside,



between the Engineer and Fayyad.“Limiting Al-Mohandes’s authority is great progress compared



to before, when all the authority was exclusively in his hands, although he was



not the head of the IMIS.”Abdul Mahdi’s adviser said: “All the indications are that



Al-Mohandes is a burnt card, and that Iran has offered him up as a scapegoat to



please Sistani.“Iran is in an unenviable position, and it is not in its



interest now to provoke Sistani or create any problem leading to a new front



that may end its influence in Iraq.”Most of the influential Shiite armed factions have publicly



announced their acceptance of the new structure, except Kata’ib Hezbollah; they



want the inclusion of Kurdish Peshmerga forces, armed groups linked to the



Kurdish leaders, and the Sunni tribes linked exclusively to US troops in Iraq.



The structure also requires the disclosure of the names of fighters and their



leaders, and their real addresses, which does sit well with Kata’ib Hezbollah’s



usual secrecy.However, a IMIS commander close to Soleimani said all factions



would be subject to the structure, including Kata’ib, and there would be



intensive meetings in the coming days to agree on the details.“There is great pressure on the prime minister from Sistani



and the Americans to rein in the factions and control them,” a prominent PMF



commander close to Soleimani told Arab News.“The regional and international challenges are great, and it



is not in the interests of Iran or Iraq that any Iranian-backed faction act



against the will of the Iraqi government.” (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Suadad al-SalhyDismantling pro-Iranian armedfactions operating in Iraq under the umbrella of the Iranian Militia in Iraqand Syria (IMIS) and integrating its fighters with independent volunteerswithin the same body is at the heart of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s planto institutionalize the IMIS and limit Iran’s control over its fighters.The drive to “restructure and reorganize” the IMIS’ forces isAbdul Mahdi’s response to pressure from the powerful Shiite cleric AyatollahAli Al-Sistani, who sees these factions as a threat to the political processand a tool to undermine the authority of the state.Sistani, global head of the Shiite community and the mostrevered cleric in Iraq, has been the sponsor of the political process since the2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein — and the only one who can endit with one word.The IMIS was created by former Iraqi prime minister NouriAl-Maliki in July 2014 to provide a government umbrella for armed factions andvolunteers who fought ISIS alongside the government. It comprises at least150,000 fighters, mostly Shiites.Armed Shiite factions, including Iranian-backed groups suchas the Badr Organization, Kata’ib Hezbollah-Iraq and Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq — themost powerful in terms of numbers and equipment — are the backbone of thePopular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and have played a pivotal role in defeatingISIS. However, they have been accused of atrocities against Sunnis, and ofbeing tools to pressure the government for illegal financial and political gain.Under a law passed in 2016, the PMF’s duties are determinedby the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces, but the reality is thatmost of the factions are not subject to the orders of the Iraqi government anddo not report to Iraqi military authorities.Restructuring these factions and integrating their fighterswith independent volunteers would dilute their power and prevent theircommanders from taking advantage of the IMIS’s financial and human resources, IMIScommanders close to Sistani told Arab News.“We want the decisions of the IMIS to be Iraqi, and not touse their forces to implement an Iranian agenda,” one said.“The IMIS must beinstitutionalized and subordinated to the regular military organization’scontrols. The PMF must not be stronger than the army under any circumstances.”The plan was prepared by a committee formed by Abdul Mahdi,and led by Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Yarallah, commander of joint militaryoperations. The other members are Abu Montadher Al-Husseini, commander of PMFsoperations,and Hamed Al-Shatri, deputy head of the National Security Serviceand administrative assistant to the head of the IMIS. There are three stages: Adecree outlining the proposals, approval of the organizational structure, andthe settlement of salaries. The decree was issued on July 1, and salaries havebeen agreed upon.“The first and third stages have been implemented because wehave been working on this since last year, and work is underway to implementthe second stage, which is the most difficult,” one of Abdul Mahdi’s securityadvisers told Arab News. “The signs so far are that all the factions areresponding positively, but we don’t feel comfortable. The real situation willnot be be clear until at least July 30.”Creating a new organizational structure begins withdismantling the brigades of each armed faction. “The core of the idea is to endthe factions by dismantling their brigades and forming new ones, each of whichwill contain fighters from different factions along with independent fighters,taking into account the sectarian and ethnic balance,” a leading commanderinvolved in the process told Arab News.“This is the most difficult step because the factionsassociated with Iran are trying to circumvent it by accepting all the proposalsexcept those that require the dissolution of their brigades and the integrationof their fighters with others.“Everything depends on this step. It will mean reducing therisk of these factions by 80 percent, which is what Sistani wants.”Under the new salary settlement, which is already inoperation, each fighter receives his salary directly from government banksusing Q Cards, a form of electronic payment. Before, unit commanders receivedand distributed salaries, a system that reinforced their control of the fightersand was open to widespread corruption.“We discovered thousands of spacemen (fake fighters) who wereeither expelled, left or lost during the fighting, but their names were notremoved from the payroll so their commanders continued to receive their salaries,”Abdul Mahdi’s adviser said.“We also found that most of the fighters were not gettingtheir full salaries because the faction leaders were using the cash to fundtheir own fighters and activities outside the IMIS.”The plan will also curb the powers of some IMIS leaders andremove others, with the aim of limiting Iran’s influence. At the top ofthat list is Jamal Jaafar, also known as Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, or “theEngineer,” deputy head of the IMIS but de facto commander of its forces.Mohandes, 65, was sentenced to death in his absence by a court in Kuwait forhis role in deadly bombings there in 1983, he has been designated a terroristby the US, and he is close to Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force ofthe Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.The organizational restructuring requires that FalehAl-Fayadh, current head of the IMIS, head of the National Security Service andknown as “Iran’s man in Iraq,” retain his roles in return for appointingAl-Mohandes chief of staff and vice-chairman of the IMIS — but strippedof any financial or administrative authority. In addition, Abu Zainab Al-Lamiwill be moved from his role as the manager of IMIS security to be a deputy tothe Interior Minister, and Abu Montadher Al-Husseini becomes a secretary-generalfor Abdul Mahdi.These moves resulted in a heated dispute between Al-Mohandesand Fayyad, three prominent PMF commanders told Arab News. However, AyatollahAl-Sistani’s insistence on “trimming the nails of Al-Mohandes” and reducingIran’s influence on the IMIS “forced everyone to accept the settlement.”“The Engineer represents the biggest challenges to AbdulMahdi’s plan because he works without laws or regulations, so he had to bedealt with calmly, transferring the battle from outside the body to inside,between the Engineer and Fayyad.“Limiting Al-Mohandes’s authority is great progress comparedto before, when all the authority was exclusively in his hands, although he wasnot the head of the IMIS.”Abdul Mahdi’s adviser said: “All the indications are thatAl-Mohandes is a burnt card, and that Iran has offered him up as a scapegoat toplease Sistani.“Iran is in an unenviable position, and it is not in itsinterest now to provoke Sistani or create any problem leading to a new frontthat may end its influence in Iraq.”Most of the influential Shiite armed factions have publiclyannounced their acceptance of the new structure, except Kata’ib Hezbollah; theywant the inclusion of Kurdish Peshmerga forces, armed groups linked to theKurdish leaders, and the Sunni tribes linked exclusively to US troops in Iraq.The structure also requires the disclosure of the names of fighters and theirleaders, and their real addresses, which does sit well with Kata’ib Hezbollah’susual secrecy.However, a IMIS commander close to Soleimani said all factionswould be subject to the structure, including Kata’ib, and there would beintensive meetings in the coming days to agree on the details.“There is great pressure on the prime minister from Sistaniand the Americans to rein in the factions and control them,” a prominent PMFcommander close to Soleimani told Arab News.“The regional and international challenges are great, and itis not in the interests of Iran or Iraq that any Iranian-backed faction actagainst the will of the Iraqi government.”