Body of Yazidi leader Mir Tahsin Beg repatriated to Iraqi Kurdistan

2019/02/04 | 14:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Body of Yazidi leader Mir Tahsin Beg arrived in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, February 4, 2019. Photo: K24 TV
HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The body of Yazidi (Ezidi) leader Mir Tahsin Said Ali Beg, who died in Germany last week, was repatriated to Iraqi Kurdistan Region on Monday.
His body arrived at Erbil International Airport and was greeted by Kurdish officials and foreign diplomats in a solemn ceremony.
He will be laid to rest in Shekhan, southeast of Duhok.
Earlier on Monday, Director of Yazidi Affairs in Duhok Jaafar Simo told NRT TV that Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani had provided a private plane to repatriate his body.
“We stand here today to say our goodbyes to him,” said Nechirvan Barzani in a speech at the Erbil International Airport.
Barzani said, “The Mir has left us, but his deeds and his work for the Yazidi people will forever keep his name alive in the history of the people of Kurdistan.”
Barzani said that the people of Kurdistan will never forget the tragedy the Yazidi community went through and that his government has made it a priority to rescue all Yazidi captives under ISIS.
“Today Iraqis are saying farewell and mourn the loss of Mir Tahsin Beg, a great symbol, a passionate father and a dedicated man.” Adel Abdul Mahdi, Iraq’s new prime minister said in condolence message read by his representative.
Body of Yazidi leader Mir Tahsin Beg arrived in to Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, February 4, 2019. Photo: K24 TV
Mir Tahsin Beg died at the age of 86 on January 28 in Hanover, Germany after a long illness.
Mir Tahsin was born on August 15, 1933 in Baadre sub-district in Shekhan district, southeast of Duhok. After the death of his father in 1944, he became the Yazidi Mir.
He later went to Britain and lived in London between 1976 and 1981, after which he returned to Iraq.
Mir Tahsin joined the Kurdish Aylul Revolution against Iraqi government in 1970. He had already experienced imprisonment under the Iraqi regime a decade earlier.
He survived two attempts on his life in 1992 and 2003. He is survived by eight sons and three daughters.
The Yazidis are Kurdish-speaking but follow their own non-Muslim faith that earned them the hatred of the Sunni Muslim extremists of Islamic State.
On August 3, 2014, Islamic State group has captured most parts of Sinjar district in northwest Iraq, a home to around 400,000 Yazidis, after Massoud Barzani’s KDP peshmerga forces withdrew from the area without a fight leaving behind the Yazidi civilians to IS killing and genocide.
Thousands of Kurdish families fled to Mount Sinjar, where they were trapped in it and suffered from significant lack of water and food, killing and abduction of thousands of Yazidis as well as rape and captivity of thousands of women.
More than 6,800 Yazidis were kidnapped, of which 4,300 either escaped or were bought as slaves, while 2,500 remain missing, according to reports.
According to Human Rights organizations, thousands of Yazidi Kurdish women and girls have been forced to marry or been sold into sexual slavery by the IS jihadists.
In August 2018, the Yazidis representative in the Iraqi Kurdistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowments disclosed that 1,102 Yazidis remain missing.
The Yazidis are a Kurdish religious group linked to Zoroastrianism and Sufism. The religious has roots that date back to ancient Mesopotamia, are considered heretics by the hard-line Islamic State group.
Some 600,000 Yazidis live in villages in Iraqi Kurdistan region and in Kurdish areas outside Kurdistan region in around Mosul in Nineveh province, with additional communities in Transcaucasia, Armenia, Georgia, Turkey and Syria. Since the 1990s, the Yazidis have emigrated to Europe, especially to Germany.
There are almost 1.5 million Yazidis worldwide.
