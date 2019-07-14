Nineveh council member says Iran occupied Nineveh through Khamis Al-Khanjar

2019/07/14 | 16:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Nineveh council member Adhwy As Suib said Sunday that deals and trades are being made to purchase official positions at the governorate.As Suib further clarified that Iran is controlling politician Khamis Al-Khanjar and various parties within the governorate to claim positions to spread dominance over the area.“Nineveh is about to experience a lack of services and a budget that will be poured into pockets of the corrupt like Al-Khanjar and Abu Mazen,” he added.He also pointed out that such deals are being made publicly now, while who make them do not consider the suffering of citizens.As Suib urged the Iraqi government to step in and stop this “farce” and suspend a number of the corrupt officials within the Nineveh provincial council, who contribute to the destruction of Iraq like terrorist groups.Political forces in Nineveh have been exchanging corruption and bribery accusations, while observers say Nineveh and its council have become victims of these disputes. Rather than focusing on reconstructing the province, the issue became a battle over the governor post, more than a year after ISIS was expelled from the city.
