Elephant, rhino populations rebounding in Tanzania after crackdown
2019/07/14 | 17:25
Elephant and

rhino populations in Tanzania have begun to rebound after a government

crackdown dismantled organized criminal networks involved in industrial-scale

poaching, the country’s presidency said.A prominent Chinese businesswoman dubbed the

“Ivory Queen” was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Tanzanian court in

February for smuggling the tusks of more than 350 elephants to Asia, marking a

major victory for the government.“As a result of the work of a special task force

launched in 2016 to fight wildlife poaching, elephant populations have

increased from 43,330 in 2014 to over 60,000 presently,” the presidency said in

a statement late on Tuesday.The number of rhinos, an endangered species, had

increased from just 15 to 167 over the past four years, it said.Although the presidency put the rhino population

at 15 four years ago, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered

Species (CITES) estimated in a document on its website that Tanzania had 133 in

2015.It was not immediately possible to explain the

discrepancy between the previous population estimates given by the government

and CITES, which groups governments working to ensure trade in animals and

plants does not threaten their survival.The presidency did not immediately respond to

calls seeking comment.The elephant population in Tanzania, famed for

its wildlife reserves, shrank from 110,000 in 2009 to little more than 43,000

in 2014, according to a 2015 census, with conservation groups blaming rampant

poaching.Demand for ivory from Asian countries such as

China and Vietnam, where it is turned into jewels and ornaments, has led to a

surge in poaching across Africa.Tourism is the main source of hard currency in

Tanzania, best known for its wildlife safaris, Indian Ocean beaches and Mount

Kilimanjaro.The presidency said revenues from tourism were

$2.5 billion last year, up from $1.9 billion in 2015.It said Tanzania had set aside 32 percent of its

total land area for conservation activities and dismissed criticism from

environmentalists about a $3 billion hydropower dam project in the Selous Game

Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

