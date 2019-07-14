عربي | كوردى


President Salih receives Sulaymaniyah Governor

2019/07/14 | 20:20
Iraq's President, Barham Salih received on Sunday Governor of Sulaymaniyah Dr. Hafal Abu Bakr.According to a presidential statement, they discussed the service and administrative conditions in the province, stressing the importance of redoubling efforts to provide the best services to citizens.Salih pointed out the need to follow up with the completion of projects that serve the interest of the province`s citizens.





