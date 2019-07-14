Home › INA › Iraq is back to Arab Federation of Shipping

Iraq is back to Arab Federation of Shipping

2019/07/14 | 22:45



INA – BAGHDAD







Ministry of Transportation – MOT announced on Sunday that the Arab Federation of Shipping approved to reactivate Iraq’s role in the federation as it is one of the founders.







This came during the meeting of the 11th session where the General Assembly of the 17th AFS session, MOT stated.







The meeting included naming Muhi aldin Abdul Razaq Emara, the General Manager of the General Company for Sea Transportation as the Secretary-General in Iraq.























