Salih: A General Budget Paragraph to Support Innovators and Pioneers

2019/07/14 | 22:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
President Barham Salih stressed the need to provide care and attention to journalists, writers, and artists, notably the older ones, owing to their constructive role in supporting the cultural and literary process as well as their contribution to enhancing the democratic experience in the country.
He received the Minister of Health and Environment, Alaa Al-Din Al-Alwan, the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Abdulameer al-Hamdani, the President of Iraqi Journalists Syndicate, Moayad Al-Lami, the President of Iraqi Artists Syndicate Jabbar Joudi and the Head of Iraqi Writers Union Najah Al-Mamouri in Baghdad on Sunday.
During his meeting, Salih instructed to inscribe a paragraph on the budget of the year 2020 to establish a special fund to support innovators in the fields of literature, culture and other areas.
The President also directed to treat them in specialized hospitals, be it in Baghdad or in Kurdistan region and as needed
He touched on the enormous responsibility of journalists, writers and artists after defeating the terrorist organizations of ISIS and the need for raising awareness among citizens, arming them with knowledge, and making them aware of the realities through intellectual and cultural products, as well as their role in restoring Baghdad to its glory and status as being the centre of civilization and intellectual enlightenment.
Salih listened to elaborate talks by members of the delegation, in which they reviewed obstacles facing the work of writers, journalists and intellectuals in Iraq.
They expressed their high appreciation to His Excellency in providing support for the cultural and journalist milieu.
INA – BAGHDAD
President Barham Salih stressed the need to provide care and attention to journalists, writers, and artists, notably the older ones, owing to their constructive role in supporting the cultural and literary process as well as their contribution to enhancing the democratic experience in the country.
He received the Minister of Health and Environment, Alaa Al-Din Al-Alwan, the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Abdulameer al-Hamdani, the President of Iraqi Journalists Syndicate, Moayad Al-Lami, the President of Iraqi Artists Syndicate Jabbar Joudi and the Head of Iraqi Writers Union Najah Al-Mamouri in Baghdad on Sunday.
During his meeting, Salih instructed to inscribe a paragraph on the budget of the year 2020 to establish a special fund to support innovators in the fields of literature, culture and other areas.
The President also directed to treat them in specialized hospitals, be it in Baghdad or in Kurdistan region and as needed
He touched on the enormous responsibility of journalists, writers and artists after defeating the terrorist organizations of ISIS and the need for raising awareness among citizens, arming them with knowledge, and making them aware of the realities through intellectual and cultural products, as well as their role in restoring Baghdad to its glory and status as being the centre of civilization and intellectual enlightenment.
Salih listened to elaborate talks by members of the delegation, in which they reviewed obstacles facing the work of writers, journalists and intellectuals in Iraq.
They expressed their high appreciation to His Excellency in providing support for the cultural and journalist milieu.