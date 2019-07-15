Senegal kicks out Tunisia, secures place at AFCON 2019 final

2019/07/15 | 01:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A bizarre own goal in extra time handed Senegal a 1-0
victory over Tunisia in the drama-filled first of Sunday’s Africa Cup of
Nations semi-finals, securing them a place against either Algeria or Nigeria in
Friday’s decider.A horrific mistake by goalkeeper Moez Hassen in the 100th
minute saw the ball bounce off the head of defender Dylan Bronn and into the
net for the only goal of a game in which both teams had second-half penalties
saved.Hassen came flying off his goal-line to try to cut off a
freekick from the right flank but completely missed the ball which then hit the
unfortunate Bronn on the head.Both teams had a chance to settle the result in the second
half at the 30 June Stadium but squandered spot kicks.Tunisia will feel aggrieved after referee Bamlak Tessema
changed a decision to award them another penalty after consulting the Video
Assistant Referee with seven minutes left of extra time.Senegal captain Cheikhou Kouyate headed clear a freekick on
to the arm of team mate Idrissa Gana Gueye in the Senegal box but, after
consulting VAR, the referee decided Gana Gueye’s arm was not moving and changed
his mind.The first half was dominated by Senegal, with Youssouf
Sabaly hitting the post and Sadio Mane rounding Hassen but stumbling as he
tried to convert from a difficult angle and missing the target.After the break there were two good chances for Tunisia
centre forward Taha Yasine Khennissi as he broke free of the centre backs and
got on to the end of balls through the middle. The first he hit over and a
heavy first touch on the second allowed Senegal goalkeeper Alfred Gomis to come
off his line and smother the ball.In the 73rd minute a stinging effort from Ferjani Sassi was
blocked by Senegal centre back Kalidou Koulibaly, turning his back as he slid
into the path of the shot which struck him on his elbow.The referee awarded a controversial penalty and also booked
the Napoli centre back, now suspended for the final.But Sassi hesitated as he stepped up to take the kick and
hit a tame effort right into Gomis’s hands, throwing away a golden chance with
15 minutes left to play.Three minutes later Ismaila Sarr was tripped in the Tunisia
penalty area by Yassine Meriah.After Mane had missed two earlier in the tournament, Henri
Saivet took over penalty duties, hammering a strong shot to the corner only to
be denied by a left-handed save from Hassen.Senegal are seeking their first Cup of Nations title, 17
years after their only previous appearance in the final.
