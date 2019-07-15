Home › kurdistan 24 › New KRG cabinet to hold first meeting, discuss government agenda and upcoming work

New KRG cabinet to hold first meeting, discuss government agenda and upcoming work

2019/07/15 | 10:55



Prime Minister Masrour Barzani will chair the meeting with his deputy, Qubad Talabani, with his cabinet, which is still missing a member, in attendance.



Barzani took his oath of office on Wednesday, confirming him as the new prime minister following a majority vote by parliament approving both his appointment and that of his cabinet.



The KRG has 21 ministers, with the post of the Minister of Natural Resources still vacant for now as a candidate has yet to be chosen by the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).



In the inaugural session, officials are expected to discuss the outlines of the government’s agenda, Kurdistan 24 has learned. The ministers are also expected to present their respective strategy to achieve the government’s goals during their four-year tenure.



They will also discuss the latest developments in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, unresolved disputes, and Erbil – Baghdad relations.



The KRG has outlined its agenda on its official website, summarized in dozens of points falling under seven categories: reform, improving services, ties between the KRG and the Iraqi government, political pluralism, international relations, economy and finance, effective governance.



“This agenda has been developed in accordance with the political agreements between all parties which compose the new cabinet of the KRG. And it includes the principles and policies of all parties in the government,” the KRG website says.



During his inauguration speech last Wednesday, Barzani said, “After working since September 2018 to put together a truly inclusive government, my commitment now is to work together with every party and every part of our nation to build a strong [KRG] that serves the people, not the other way around.”



