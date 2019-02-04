KDP says ties with Baghdad ‘at its best’

2019/02/04 | 14:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), headed by Masoud Barzani, has described ties between Baghdad and Erbil as ‘very good’ indicating stability in all fields.In press remarks, Majid Shinkali, KDP member, said, “ties between Baghdad and Erbil are at their best, especially after passing the state budget, ensuring the salaries of Kurdistan workers and the region’s rights in general.”Boosting the ties after crisis that lasted for 14 years, according to Shinkali, “makes it imperative for everyone to keep and foster them through other agreements for the sake of both sides.”The coming period of time will witness ending the conflicts through normalizing the situations at disputed areas, applying constitution and passing the law on oil and gas, he said.