Kurdish security forces arrest “three ISIS members” in Garmiyan

2019/02/04 | 14:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- KALAR, Kurdistan Region — Security forces in the Garmiyan region announced on Monday that they have arrested three ISIS members in the area, one of them holding the rank of an emir or local commander.
“Two of them are 35 years old and one is 43,” the Garmiyan region security forces said in a press release.“One of them had entered the Kurdistan Region with forged identity documents.”Identified by the initials of his name as A. S. M. was born in 1984 and had the rank of an emir within ISIS, said the presser.The other two alleged members of ISIS also identified by their initials as M. A. Kh. A, 43 years of age. The third is identified as Sh. Z. Kh and born in 1984.According to the press release the three had engaged in terror acts before their arrest.“Those arrested had recently carried out terrorist acts in Hawija, Hamrin and Mosul and held important positions within ISIS.”The security forces believe that “after the defeat of ISIS militants have secretly come into Kurdistan Region territories and settled in the Darbandikhan, Sarqalla and Sayda village.”
