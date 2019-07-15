Home › Iraq News › Masrour Barzani vows to fight corruption in first Kurdistan cabinet meeting

Masrour Barzani vows to fight corruption in first Kurdistan cabinet meeting

2019/07/15 | 19:10



HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Iraqi Kurdistan Prime Minister Masrour Barzani during the first cabinet meeting with new ministers, made it clear that fundamental reforms and eradication of corruption are top priorities in his cabinet.



The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers held its first official meeting on Monday and issued several directives to improve government efficiency and fight corruption.



Among the decisions was the establishment of the official workweek for government ministries, which will last from Sunday through Thursday. It also directed that all employees should “commit to a definite time of work” and not leave their station or perform other work during that period.























The Council also directed ministries to streamline their procedures so that “the people’s business [is conducted] quickly and precisely,” adding that “people should be respected in all the government’s institutions.”



Employees were told not to leak sensitive details related to their job outside of legally authorized procedures.



Another directive warned KRG employees against taking bribes, saying that the practice “will not be ignored and the violators will be punished harshly.” Ministers were ordered to divulge a list of their property and financial interests to the Kurdistan Commission of Integrity.



The Council of Ministers also tasked the ministers with devising plan a plan for their department within 30 days, which will then be submitted for approval.



Masrour Barzani said that a high-level delegation from the KRG will visit Baghdad soon for talks on a number of outstanding issues, including oil and the disputed areas.



Kurdistan considered as the most corrupted part of Iraq. According to Kurdish lawmakers and leaked documents billions of dollars are missing from Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil revenues.



Until now no one has been sentenced over corruption in Iraqi Kurdistan.



According to local and international analysts the lack of control mechanisms in Iraqi Kurdistan makes it a paradise for illegal financial activities by the Kurdish ruling leaders.



The Barzani clan, which is ruling Iraqi Kurdistan, has as been routinely accused by critics of amassing huge wealth from oil business for his family instead of serving the population.



Read more about Corruption in Iraqi Kurdistan



