Lebanese ex-PMs: Saudi King urged restoring credibility of Lebanese state

2019/07/15 | 19:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-FormerLebanese Prime Ministers, Najib Mikati, Fouad Siniora, and Tamam Salam, onMonday issued a statement relaying Saudi King's affirmation of the KSA’s strongand firm commitment to Lebanon, its independence and sovereignty, as well asthe paramount importance of preserving the Taif Agreement, which endedLebanon’s internal war. “KingSalman stressed the importance of coexistence between all the Lebanese, of allsects and affiliations, under the constitution. He also stressed respect forlaws, as well as for Arab and international legitimacy,” the three former PMssaid in a statement. “TheKingdom would spare no effort to protect Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, andindependence,” the statement read as quoting Salman. “Inthis regard, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques stressed the importance ofrestoring respect and credibility to the Lebanese state, as well as bolsteringits ability to extend its full authority and legitimate power across all itsterritories,” the statement said, adding that King Salman had also expressedhis sincere desire to visit Lebanon, “which is considered the best forum in theArab world.” Thethree Prime Ministers also met with Foreign Minister, Ibrahim Assaf, inpresence of Saudi Minister of State, Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Qattan, Advisor tothe Royal Court, Nizar al-Alula, Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari,and Saudi Undersecretary of State, Adnan Al-Qayyim. Talksreportedly touched on various situations and developments in Lebanon and theregion.