Lebanese ex-PMs: Saudi King urged restoring credibility of Lebanese state

2019/07/15 | 19:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Former
Lebanese Prime Ministers, Najib Mikati, Fouad Siniora, and Tamam Salam, on
Monday issued a statement relaying Saudi King's affirmation of the KSA’s strong
and firm commitment to Lebanon, its independence and sovereignty, as well as
the paramount importance of preserving the Taif Agreement, which ended
Lebanon’s internal war. “King
Salman stressed the importance of coexistence between all the Lebanese, of all
sects and affiliations, under the constitution. He also stressed respect for
laws, as well as for Arab and international legitimacy,” the three former PMs
said in a statement. “The
Kingdom would spare no effort to protect Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and
independence,” the statement read as quoting Salman. “In
this regard, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques stressed the importance of
restoring respect and credibility to the Lebanese state, as well as bolstering
its ability to extend its full authority and legitimate power across all its
territories,” the statement said, adding that King Salman had also expressed
his sincere desire to visit Lebanon, “which is considered the best forum in the
Arab world.” The
three Prime Ministers also met with Foreign Minister, Ibrahim Assaf, in
presence of Saudi Minister of State, Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Qattan, Advisor to
the Royal Court, Nizar al-Alula, Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari,
and Saudi Undersecretary of State, Adnan Al-Qayyim. Talks
reportedly touched on various situations and developments in Lebanon and the
region.
Former
Lebanese Prime Ministers, Najib Mikati, Fouad Siniora, and Tamam Salam, on
Monday issued a statement relaying Saudi King's affirmation of the KSA’s strong
and firm commitment to Lebanon, its independence and sovereignty, as well as
the paramount importance of preserving the Taif Agreement, which ended
Lebanon’s internal war. “King
Salman stressed the importance of coexistence between all the Lebanese, of all
sects and affiliations, under the constitution. He also stressed respect for
laws, as well as for Arab and international legitimacy,” the three former PMs
said in a statement. “The
Kingdom would spare no effort to protect Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and
independence,” the statement read as quoting Salman. “In
this regard, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques stressed the importance of
restoring respect and credibility to the Lebanese state, as well as bolstering
its ability to extend its full authority and legitimate power across all its
territories,” the statement said, adding that King Salman had also expressed
his sincere desire to visit Lebanon, “which is considered the best forum in the
Arab world.” The
three Prime Ministers also met with Foreign Minister, Ibrahim Assaf, in
presence of Saudi Minister of State, Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Qattan, Advisor to
the Royal Court, Nizar al-Alula, Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari,
and Saudi Undersecretary of State, Adnan Al-Qayyim. Talks
reportedly touched on various situations and developments in Lebanon and the
region.