Lebanese ex-PMs: Saudi King urged restoring credibility of Lebanese state
2019/07/15 | 19:40
Former

Lebanese Prime Ministers, Najib Mikati, Fouad Siniora, and Tamam Salam, on

Monday issued a statement relaying Saudi King's affirmation of the KSA’s strong

and firm commitment to Lebanon, its independence and sovereignty, as well as

the paramount importance of preserving the Taif Agreement, which ended

Lebanon’s internal war.  “King

Salman stressed the importance of coexistence between all the Lebanese, of all

sects and affiliations, under the constitution. He also stressed respect for

laws, as well as for Arab and international legitimacy,” the three former PMs

said in a statement.   “The

Kingdom would spare no effort to protect Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and

independence,” the statement read as quoting Salman.  “In

this regard, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques stressed the importance of

restoring respect and credibility to the Lebanese state, as well as bolstering

its ability to extend its full authority and legitimate power across all its

territories,” the statement said, adding that King Salman had also expressed

his sincere desire to visit Lebanon, “which is considered the best forum in the

Arab world.” The

three Prime Ministers also met with Foreign Minister, Ibrahim Assaf, in

presence of Saudi Minister of State, Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Qattan, Advisor to

the Royal Court, Nizar al-Alula, Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari,

and Saudi Undersecretary of State, Adnan Al-Qayyim.  Talks

reportedly touched on various situations and developments in Lebanon and the

region.





