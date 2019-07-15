PM stresses Iraq`s keenness on embassies, diplomatic missions` security

2019/07/15 | 20:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi stressed on Sunday Iraq`s keenness on the security of embassies and diplomatic missions.According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office: Abdul Mahdi received Bahrain`s Ambassador to Baghdad Salah al-Malki to discuss ways of enhancing relations between the two sides.Abdul Mahdi stressed that Iraq cherishes its relations with brotherly countries and strengthening bilateral relations with Bahrain for the benefit of the two peoples.He welcomed al-Malki`s return to his work in Baghdad, stressing Iraq's keenness on the security of embassies and diplomatic missions and the smoothness of its work. The prime minister expressed his appreciation to Bahrain's king and government for their cooperation and keenness on promoting cooperation and common interests between the two brotherly countries. On his part, al-Malki conveyed Bahrain's King Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifah`s greetings and appreciation for the Iraqi government's efforts and keenness on enhancing coordination between the two sides.
