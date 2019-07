Iraq deports 33 children of Russian ISIS mothers to Moscow

2019/07/15 | 21:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-HomeIraq newsMonday، 15 July 201908:11 PMIraq deports 33 children of Russian ISIS mothers to MoscowThirty-threechildren whose Russian mothers are being held in Iraq for belonging to ISISwere deported to Moscow, Iraq's foreign ministry said in a press statement onMonday.Moredetails will be reported soon.Read