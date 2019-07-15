عربي | كوردى


Iraq deports 33 children of Russian ISIS mothers to Moscow

2019/07/15
Thirty-three

children whose Russian mothers are being held in Iraq for belonging to ISIS

were deported to Moscow, Iraq's foreign ministry said in a press statement on

Monday.



details will be reported soon.





















