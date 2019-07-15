2019/07/15 | 21:25
Monday، 15 July 2019
Iraq deports 33 children of Russian ISIS mothers to Moscow
Thirty-three
children whose Russian mothers are being held in Iraq for belonging to ISIS
were deported to Moscow, Iraq's foreign ministry said in a press statement on
Monday.
details will be reported soon.
