Serbia: UNHCR Serbia Snapshot - January 2019

2019/02/04 | 15:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Pakistan, Serbia, Syrian Arab Republic, World
Total (observed) arrivals - January: 629
Total (observed) arrivals – December: 1,171
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - January: 156
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - December: 169
Total occupancy of government centres - end January: 4,212
Total occupancy of government centres – end December: 4,205
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end January: 4,510
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end December: 4,468
Country: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Pakistan, Serbia, Syrian Arab Republic, World
Total (observed) arrivals - January: 629
Total (observed) arrivals – December: 1,171
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - January: 156
Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - December: 169
Total occupancy of government centres - end January: 4,212
Total occupancy of government centres – end December: 4,205
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end January: 4,510
Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end December: 4,468