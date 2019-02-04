عربي | كوردى
Serbia: UNHCR Serbia Snapshot - January 2019
2019/02/04 | 15:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Country: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Pakistan, Serbia, Syrian Arab Republic, World





Total (observed) arrivals - January: 629

Total (observed) arrivals – December: 1,171

Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - January: 156

Total (observed) arrivals of unaccompanied/separated children - December: 169

Total occupancy of government centres - end January: 4,212

Total occupancy of government centres – end December: 4,205

Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end January: 4,510

Total presence of refugees/migrants/asylum-seekers – end December: 4,468



