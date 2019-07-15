Home › Baghdad Post › Netanyahu: EU Response To Iran Reminds Me Of Appeasement In The 1930s

Netanyahu: EU Response To Iran Reminds Me Of Appeasement In The 1930s

2019/07/15 | 23:10



Israeli



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned a European Union response on Monday



to Iran's breaches of nuclear limitations, saying it recalled failed diplomacy



with Nazi Germany ahead of World War Two."(It) reminds me of the European appeasement of the



1930s," Netanyahu said in a video statement after EU foreign policy chief



Federica Mogherini said none of the parties to a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran



saw its increased uranium enrichment as "significant non-compliance.""Then,



too, there were those who stuck their head in the sand and did not see the



approaching danger," said Netanyahu, who has often cast Iran's nuclear



projects as a mortal menace to Israel and the wider world. Iran denies seeking



a nuclear bomb."It seems there are those in Europe who will not wake up



until Iranian nuclear missiles land on European soil. But then it will be too



late, of course," Netanyahu said.Israel's main ally the United States quit the Iran nuclear



deal last year, deeming it insufficient. That left Russia, China, France,



Britain and Germany as parties to the deal.Israel has predicted that, should European powers join



Washington in reimposing sanctions on Tehran, that could prompt the Iranians to



enter talks on a more limiting nuclear accord.Alluding to Israel's long-standing if veiled threat of a



last-resort war against its arch-foe, Netanyahu said: "In any event, we



will continue to do whatever is necessary to prevent Iran getting nuclear



weaponry."Earlier on



Monday, the European Union's foreign policy chief said that the remaining



parties to the Iran nuclear deal do not see Tehran's breaches as significant



non-compliance and have not indicated any intent to trigger the accord's



dispute mechanism.The U.N. nuclear watchdog has confirmed that Iran earlier



this month violated the accord by enriching uranium to 4.5% fissile purity,



above the 3.67% limit set by the 2015 deal, and exceeding limits on its stock



of low-enriched uranium."For the time being, none of the parties to the



agreement has signaled their intention to invoke this article," Federica



Mogherini told a news conference in Brussels. "(It) means that none of



them for the moment, for the time being with the current data we have had in



particular from the IAEA, that the non-compliance is considered to be



significant non-compliance."Under the terms of the deal, if any party believes another is



not upholding their commitments they can refer the issue to a Joint Commission,



whose members are Iran, Russia, China, the three European powers, and the



European Union.This begins a process that can eventually end with the



restoration of global, United Nations sanctions on Iran. Mogherini said a joint



commission meeting was possible, although when and at what level had yet to be



decided.Speaking after an EU foreign ministers meeting that was



largely focused on Iran, Mogherini played down those prospects, suggesting that



for now the bloc would focus on diplomatic efforts to defuse the crisis."The deal is not in good health, but it's still



alive," Mogherini said. "We hope and we invite Iran to reverse these



steps and go back to full compliance with the agreement," she said,



pointing out that they were all reversible.There were no formal conclusions on what action should next



be taken. But by appearing to suggest that Iran's non-compliance was not



significant, it could anger the United States, which last week warned it would



add further sanctions on Iran over its breaches.The crisis mushroomed after U.S. President Donald Trump



decided last year to abandon the deal, saying it was flawed to Iran's



advantage, and reimposed a panoply of U.S. sanctions to force Iran to agree



stricter limits on its nuclear program and measures to curb its ballistic



missile and regional activities.Iran curtailed its program to enrich uranium - widely seen as



a disguised bid to develop nuclear weapons capacity, which Tehran denies, in



return for relief from economic sanctions crippling its economy.Mogherini also said the shareholders of a barter-based trade



conduit with Iran that now includes 10 EU members were considering whether to



include oil, something that until now has been ruled out given the threat of



U.S. sanctions."Even if I think this is the most dramatic and difficult



time, I also think that today everybody realizes that not having the JCPOA



(Iran nuclear deal) in place anymore would be a terrible option for



everybody," Mogherini said.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-IsraeliPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned a European Union response on Mondayto Iran's breaches of nuclear limitations, saying it recalled failed diplomacywith Nazi Germany ahead of World War Two."(It) reminds me of the European appeasement of the1930s," Netanyahu said in a video statement after EU foreign policy chiefFederica Mogherini said none of the parties to a 2015 nuclear deal with Iransaw its increased uranium enrichment as "significant non-compliance.""Then,too, there were those who stuck their head in the sand and did not see theapproaching danger," said Netanyahu, who has often cast Iran's nuclearprojects as a mortal menace to Israel and the wider world. Iran denies seekinga nuclear bomb."It seems there are those in Europe who will not wake upuntil Iranian nuclear missiles land on European soil. But then it will be toolate, of course," Netanyahu said.Israel's main ally the United States quit the Iran nucleardeal last year, deeming it insufficient. That left Russia, China, France,Britain and Germany as parties to the deal.Israel has predicted that, should European powers joinWashington in reimposing sanctions on Tehran, that could prompt the Iranians toenter talks on a more limiting nuclear accord.Alluding to Israel's long-standing if veiled threat of alast-resort war against its arch-foe, Netanyahu said: "In any event, wewill continue to do whatever is necessary to prevent Iran getting nuclearweaponry."Earlier onMonday, the European Union's foreign policy chief said that the remainingparties to the Iran nuclear deal do not see Tehran's breaches as significantnon-compliance and have not indicated any intent to trigger the accord'sdispute mechanism.The U.N. nuclear watchdog has confirmed that Iran earlierthis month violated the accord by enriching uranium to 4.5% fissile purity,above the 3.67% limit set by the 2015 deal, and exceeding limits on its stockof low-enriched uranium."For the time being, none of the parties to theagreement has signaled their intention to invoke this article," FedericaMogherini told a news conference in Brussels. "(It) means that none ofthem for the moment, for the time being with the current data we have had inparticular from the IAEA, that the non-compliance is considered to besignificant non-compliance."Under the terms of the deal, if any party believes another isnot upholding their commitments they can refer the issue to a Joint Commission,whose members are Iran, Russia, China, the three European powers, and theEuropean Union.This begins a process that can eventually end with therestoration of global, United Nations sanctions on Iran. Mogherini said a jointcommission meeting was possible, although when and at what level had yet to bedecided.Speaking after an EU foreign ministers meeting that waslargely focused on Iran, Mogherini played down those prospects, suggesting thatfor now the bloc would focus on diplomatic efforts to defuse the crisis."The deal is not in good health, but it's stillalive," Mogherini said. "We hope and we invite Iran to reverse thesesteps and go back to full compliance with the agreement," she said,pointing out that they were all reversible.There were no formal conclusions on what action should nextbe taken. But by appearing to suggest that Iran's non-compliance was notsignificant, it could anger the United States, which last week warned it wouldadd further sanctions on Iran over its breaches.The crisis mushroomed after U.S. President Donald Trumpdecided last year to abandon the deal, saying it was flawed to Iran'sadvantage, and reimposed a panoply of U.S. sanctions to force Iran to agreestricter limits on its nuclear program and measures to curb its ballisticmissile and regional activities.Iran curtailed its program to enrich uranium - widely seen asa disguised bid to develop nuclear weapons capacity, which Tehran denies, inreturn for relief from economic sanctions crippling its economy.Mogherini also said the shareholders of a barter-based tradeconduit with Iran that now includes 10 EU members were considering whether toinclude oil, something that until now has been ruled out given the threat ofU.S. sanctions."Even if I think this is the most dramatic and difficulttime, I also think that today everybody realizes that not having the JCPOA(Iran nuclear deal) in place anymore would be a terrible option foreverybody," Mogherini said.