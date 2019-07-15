Netanyahu: EU Response To Iran Reminds Me Of Appeasement In The 1930s

2019/07/15 | 23:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned a European Union response on Monday
to Iran's breaches of nuclear limitations, saying it recalled failed diplomacy
with Nazi Germany ahead of World War Two."(It) reminds me of the European appeasement of the
1930s," Netanyahu said in a video statement after EU foreign policy chief
Federica Mogherini said none of the parties to a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran
saw its increased uranium enrichment as "significant non-compliance.""Then,
too, there were those who stuck their head in the sand and did not see the
approaching danger," said Netanyahu, who has often cast Iran's nuclear
projects as a mortal menace to Israel and the wider world. Iran denies seeking
a nuclear bomb."It seems there are those in Europe who will not wake up
until Iranian nuclear missiles land on European soil. But then it will be too
late, of course," Netanyahu said.Israel's main ally the United States quit the Iran nuclear
deal last year, deeming it insufficient. That left Russia, China, France,
Britain and Germany as parties to the deal.Israel has predicted that, should European powers join
Washington in reimposing sanctions on Tehran, that could prompt the Iranians to
enter talks on a more limiting nuclear accord.Alluding to Israel's long-standing if veiled threat of a
last-resort war against its arch-foe, Netanyahu said: "In any event, we
will continue to do whatever is necessary to prevent Iran getting nuclear
weaponry."Earlier on
Monday, the European Union's foreign policy chief said that the remaining
parties to the Iran nuclear deal do not see Tehran's breaches as significant
non-compliance and have not indicated any intent to trigger the accord's
dispute mechanism.The U.N. nuclear watchdog has confirmed that Iran earlier
this month violated the accord by enriching uranium to 4.5% fissile purity,
above the 3.67% limit set by the 2015 deal, and exceeding limits on its stock
of low-enriched uranium."For the time being, none of the parties to the
agreement has signaled their intention to invoke this article," Federica
Mogherini told a news conference in Brussels. "(It) means that none of
them for the moment, for the time being with the current data we have had in
particular from the IAEA, that the non-compliance is considered to be
significant non-compliance."Under the terms of the deal, if any party believes another is
not upholding their commitments they can refer the issue to a Joint Commission,
whose members are Iran, Russia, China, the three European powers, and the
European Union.This begins a process that can eventually end with the
restoration of global, United Nations sanctions on Iran. Mogherini said a joint
commission meeting was possible, although when and at what level had yet to be
decided.Speaking after an EU foreign ministers meeting that was
largely focused on Iran, Mogherini played down those prospects, suggesting that
for now the bloc would focus on diplomatic efforts to defuse the crisis."The deal is not in good health, but it's still
alive," Mogherini said. "We hope and we invite Iran to reverse these
steps and go back to full compliance with the agreement," she said,
pointing out that they were all reversible.There were no formal conclusions on what action should next
be taken. But by appearing to suggest that Iran's non-compliance was not
significant, it could anger the United States, which last week warned it would
add further sanctions on Iran over its breaches.The crisis mushroomed after U.S. President Donald Trump
decided last year to abandon the deal, saying it was flawed to Iran's
advantage, and reimposed a panoply of U.S. sanctions to force Iran to agree
stricter limits on its nuclear program and measures to curb its ballistic
missile and regional activities.Iran curtailed its program to enrich uranium - widely seen as
a disguised bid to develop nuclear weapons capacity, which Tehran denies, in
return for relief from economic sanctions crippling its economy.Mogherini also said the shareholders of a barter-based trade
conduit with Iran that now includes 10 EU members were considering whether to
include oil, something that until now has been ruled out given the threat of
U.S. sanctions."Even if I think this is the most dramatic and difficult
time, I also think that today everybody realizes that not having the JCPOA
(Iran nuclear deal) in place anymore would be a terrible option for
everybody," Mogherini said.
