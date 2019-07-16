Home › Baghdad Post › Khazali: Kirkuk is part of Iraq; Activists: Iraq not independent due to him

Facebook activists users carried out an attack on Qais al-Khazali, leader of the militant group Asaib Ahl al-Haq, asserting that Iraq is not independent anymore because of him and Iran`s agents. "Kirkuk is part of Iraq," al-Khazali tweeted on the social networking site Twitter.







The Iranian influence in Iraq is now in its size thanks to Qais Khazali, Hadi Al-Amiri, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and the rest of the young and old Iran`s agents. They questioned who would judge Khazali and his militia for their crimes of killing, kidnapping, bargaining, and extortion, as well as smuggling iron from Mosul to Iran, dismantling Baiji oil refinery and smuggling it to Iran.The activists demanded the dismantling of Iran's militias, particularly Asaib Ahl al-Haq, led by the terrorist al-Khazali. They said that militia crimes had gone too far and could no longer be tolerated. The militia, through its criminal actions on the Iraqi scene, has become an imminent danger that must be confronted with firmness, they added. The users cited Muqtada al-Sadr's statement about al-Khazali, who said that Iran spends $ 5 million aper month on him and his group "Asaib Ahl al-Haq". He added that Khazali belongs to a long-time family in the employment of the security services, where his father was a former policeman and turned to a cleric and approached his father (al-Sadr's father) to be an eye of the intelligence on him. Because of his strong and old relationship with Nuri al-Maliki, in 2011 Al-Ubeib tried to claim to leave the armed operations and join the political process in Iraq, but soon resumed its military operations in Baghdad and elsewhere.The Baghdad Post monitored Facebook activists` reactions on the statement of al-Khazali:Reden Akam`s Facebook account: "They are originally agents of Iran and were living in there."



