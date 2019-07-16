Al Halbousi meets the Armenian Ambassador

2019/07/16 | 04:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
President of the House of Representatives Mohamed Halbousi discussed with the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Iraq Hratchia Buladian the activation of the Parliamentary Friendship Committee and cooperation between the two countries and its development, which contributes to enhancing cooperation between Iraq and Armenia.
Al-Halbousi said that Iraq is keenness to establish stable relations with all, pointing to "the pursuit of the legislative and executive powers to preserve the rights of minorities, protect their beliefs, cultures and living together within the identity of Iraq.
For his part, Armenian Ambassador Buladian expressed his happiness for the development of relations with Iraq, and seeks to expand parliamentary relations between the two countries.
