Survivors of ISIL terror in Iraq want justice, not revenge

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Tuesday, 16 July 2019, 3:25 pmPress Release: UN NewsThe scale and barbarity of the crimes committed by ISIL haveultimately served not to divide but to unify, Karim Asad Ahmad Khan, head of the UNInvestigative Team to Promote Accountability for CrimesCommitted by Da'esh/Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant(UNITAD), told the Security Council on Monday. Mr.Khan was delivering his second report on theactivities of UNITAD, during which he confirmed that histeam has made "significant progress" in implementingits' mandate, and that he expects investigators to provideconcrete support for at least one case before the nationalcourts, marking an "important milestone" in the deliveryof their mandate. The team, he said, had heard harrowingaccounts of "mass killings, of entire families erased andof women and girls taken as slaves". He added thattheir courage in coming forward served to underline both"their continued heroism and the urgency with which wemust work in order to deliver meaningfully on the promisemade to them", referring to the 2017 Security Council resolution thatled to the creation of UNITAD. The message of thesurvivors — from Shia, Sunni, Yazidi, Christian, Kaka'i,Shabak and Turkmen communities — is that ISIL fightersmust face justice, not revenge, he stated.'Significant progress' being madeThe progress that Mr. Khan referred to duringhis briefing includes putting in place core staffing,facilities and evidence collection practices; the employmentof 79 staff members in Iraq – including criminalinvestigators, analysts, witness protection experts andforensic scientists – 55 per cent of whom are women; andthe collection of documentary, digital, testimonial andforensic material is now being collected. Initialinvestigative work is focused on three areas: attackscommitted by ISIL against the Yazidi community in the Sinjardistrict in August 2014, crimes committed by ISIL in Mosulbetween 2014 and 2016, and the mass killing of unarmed Iraqiair force cadets from Tikrit Air Academy in June 2014. Inthe last two weeks alone, said Mr. Khan, UNITAD has gainedaccess to more than 600,000 videos related to ISIL crimesrelevant to investigative work, as well as over 15,000 pagesof internal ISIL documents originally obtained from thebattlefield by leading investigative journalists. TheInvestigative Team, continued Mr. Khan, has received crucialsupport, from the Government of Iraq, Iraqi nationalauthorities, and the Kurdistan Regional Government. Goingforward, the team's work remains dependent on thecontinued support of the Security Council and theinternational community more broadly. The ultimatesuccess of the work of UNITAD, concluded Mr. Khan, willdepend on the investigative team's ability to draw on itsindependent and impartial status in order to make its workthe "product of a collective endeavour": a partnershipbetween the Council, the victims and survivors of ISIL,national authorities and local actors, non-governmentalorganizations and academic institutions. "It is onlythrough such unity, and through our common recognition ofthe scale and gravity of the crimes committed by ISIL, thatmeaningful accountability can be achieved".