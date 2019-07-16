عربي | كوردى


Survivors of ISIL terror in Iraq want justice, not revenge

Survivors of ISIL terror in Iraq want justice, not revenge
2019/07/16 | 11:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-





Tuesday, 16 July 2019, 3:25 pmPress Release: UN News











The scale and barbarity of the crimes committed by ISIL have

ultimately served not to divide but to unify, Karim Asad Ahmad Khan, head of the UN

Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes

Committed by Da’esh/Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant

(UNITAD), told the Security Council on Monday. Mr.

Khan was delivering his second report on the

activities of UNITAD, during which he confirmed that his

team has made “significant progress” in implementing

its’ mandate, and that he expects investigators to provide

concrete support for at least one case before the national

courts, marking an “important milestone” in the delivery

of their mandate. The team, he said, had heard harrowing

accounts of “mass killings, of entire families erased and

of women and girls taken as slaves”. He added that

their courage in coming forward served to underline both

“their continued heroism and the urgency with which we

must work in order to deliver meaningfully on the promise

made to them”, referring to the 2017 Security Council resolution that

led to the creation of UNITAD. The message of the

survivors — from Shia, Sunni, Yazidi, Christian, Kaka’i,

Shabak and Turkmen communities — is that ISIL fighters

must face justice, not revenge, he stated.





‘Significant progress’ being made

The progress that Mr. Khan referred to during

his briefing includes putting in place core staffing,

facilities and evidence collection practices; the employment

of 79 staff members in Iraq – including criminal

investigators, analysts, witness protection experts and

forensic scientists – 55 per cent of whom are women; and

the collection of documentary, digital, testimonial and

forensic material is now being collected. Initial

investigative work is focused on three areas: attacks

committed by ISIL against the Yazidi community in the Sinjar

district in August 2014, crimes committed by ISIL in Mosul

between 2014 and 2016, and the mass killing of unarmed Iraqi

air force cadets from Tikrit Air Academy in June 2014. In

the last two weeks alone, said Mr. Khan, UNITAD has gained

access to more than 600,000 videos related to ISIL crimes

relevant to investigative work, as well as over 15,000 pages

of internal ISIL documents originally obtained from the

battlefield by leading investigative journalists. The

Investigative Team, continued Mr. Khan, has received crucial

support, from the Government of Iraq, Iraqi national

authorities, and the Kurdistan Regional Government. Going

forward, the team’s work remains dependent on the

continued support of the Security Council and the

international community more broadly. The ultimate

success of the work of UNITAD, concluded Mr. Khan, will

depend on the investigative team’s ability to draw on its

independent and impartial status in order to make its work

the “product of a collective endeavour”: a partnership

between the Council, the victims and survivors of ISIL,

national authorities and local actors, non-governmental

organizations and academic institutions. “It is only

through such unity, and through our common recognition of

the scale and gravity of the crimes committed by ISIL, that

meaningful accountability can be achieved”.



© Scoop Media









Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).

>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations

ScoopPro Citizen









Find more from UN News on InfoPages.





All Text here: Iraq News ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW