Home › Iraq News › Survivors of ISIL terror in Iraq want justice, not revenge

2019/07/16 | 11:30











Tuesday, 16 July 2019, 3:25 pm
Press Release: UN News























The scale and barbarity of the crimes committed by ISIL have



ultimately served not to divide but to unify, Karim Asad Ahmad Khan, head of the UN



Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes



Committed by Da’esh/Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant



(UNITAD), told the Security Council on Monday. Mr.



Khan was delivering his second report on the



activities of UNITAD, during which he confirmed that his



team has made “significant progress” in implementing



its’ mandate, and that he expects investigators to provide



concrete support for at least one case before the national



courts, marking an “important milestone” in the delivery



of their mandate. The team, he said, had heard harrowing



accounts of “mass killings, of entire families erased and



of women and girls taken as slaves”. He added that



their courage in coming forward served to underline both



“their continued heroism and the urgency with which we



must work in order to deliver meaningfully on the promise



made to them”, referring to the 2017 Security Council resolution that



led to the creation of UNITAD. The message of the



survivors — from Shia, Sunni, Yazidi, Christian, Kaka’i,



Shabak and Turkmen communities — is that ISIL fighters



must face justice, not revenge, he stated.











‘Significant progress’ being made



The progress that Mr. Khan referred to during



his briefing includes putting in place core staffing,



facilities and evidence collection practices; the employment



of 79 staff members in Iraq – including criminal



investigators, analysts, witness protection experts and



forensic scientists – 55 per cent of whom are women; and



the collection of documentary, digital, testimonial and



forensic material is now being collected. Initial



investigative work is focused on three areas: attacks



committed by ISIL against the Yazidi community in the Sinjar



district in August 2014, crimes committed by ISIL in Mosul



between 2014 and 2016, and the mass killing of unarmed Iraqi



air force cadets from Tikrit Air Academy in June 2014. In



the last two weeks alone, said Mr. Khan, UNITAD has gained



access to more than 600,000 videos related to ISIL crimes



relevant to investigative work, as well as over 15,000 pages



of internal ISIL documents originally obtained from the



battlefield by leading investigative journalists. The



Investigative Team, continued Mr. Khan, has received crucial



support, from the Government of Iraq, Iraqi national



authorities, and the Kurdistan Regional Government. Going



forward, the team’s work remains dependent on the



continued support of the Security Council and the



international community more broadly. The ultimate



success of the work of UNITAD, concluded Mr. Khan, will



depend on the investigative team’s ability to draw on its



independent and impartial status in order to make its work



the “product of a collective endeavour”: a partnership



between the Council, the victims and survivors of ISIL,



national authorities and local actors, non-governmental



organizations and academic institutions. “It is only



through such unity, and through our common recognition of



the scale and gravity of the crimes committed by ISIL, that



meaningful accountability can be achieved”.







