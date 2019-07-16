Survivors of ISIL terror in Iraq want justice, not revenge

2019/07/16 | 11:30
Tuesday, 16 July 2019, 3:25 pmPress Release: UN News
The scale and barbarity of the crimes committed by ISIL have
ultimately served not to divide but to unify, Karim Asad Ahmad Khan, head of the UN
Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes
Committed by Da’esh/Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant
(UNITAD), told the Security Council on Monday. Mr.
Khan was delivering his second report on the
activities of UNITAD, during which he confirmed that his
team has made “significant progress” in implementing
its’ mandate, and that he expects investigators to provide
concrete support for at least one case before the national
courts, marking an “important milestone” in the delivery
of their mandate. The team, he said, had heard harrowing
accounts of “mass killings, of entire families erased and
of women and girls taken as slaves”. He added that
their courage in coming forward served to underline both
“their continued heroism and the urgency with which we
must work in order to deliver meaningfully on the promise
made to them”, referring to the 2017 Security Council resolution that
led to the creation of UNITAD. The message of the
survivors — from Shia, Sunni, Yazidi, Christian, Kaka’i,
Shabak and Turkmen communities — is that ISIL fighters
must face justice, not revenge, he stated.
‘Significant progress’ being made
The progress that Mr. Khan referred to during
his briefing includes putting in place core staffing,
facilities and evidence collection practices; the employment
of 79 staff members in Iraq – including criminal
investigators, analysts, witness protection experts and
forensic scientists – 55 per cent of whom are women; and
the collection of documentary, digital, testimonial and
forensic material is now being collected. Initial
investigative work is focused on three areas: attacks
committed by ISIL against the Yazidi community in the Sinjar
district in August 2014, crimes committed by ISIL in Mosul
between 2014 and 2016, and the mass killing of unarmed Iraqi
air force cadets from Tikrit Air Academy in June 2014. In
the last two weeks alone, said Mr. Khan, UNITAD has gained
access to more than 600,000 videos related to ISIL crimes
relevant to investigative work, as well as over 15,000 pages
of internal ISIL documents originally obtained from the
battlefield by leading investigative journalists. The
Investigative Team, continued Mr. Khan, has received crucial
support, from the Government of Iraq, Iraqi national
authorities, and the Kurdistan Regional Government. Going
forward, the team’s work remains dependent on the
continued support of the Security Council and the
international community more broadly. The ultimate
success of the work of UNITAD, concluded Mr. Khan, will
depend on the investigative team’s ability to draw on its
independent and impartial status in order to make its work
the “product of a collective endeavour”: a partnership
between the Council, the victims and survivors of ISIL,
national authorities and local actors, non-governmental
organizations and academic institutions. “It is only
through such unity, and through our common recognition of
the scale and gravity of the crimes committed by ISIL, that
meaningful accountability can be achieved”.
