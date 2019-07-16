Coalition intercepts 2 Houthi drones targeting southern Saudi Arabia

2019/07/16 | 12:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Arab military coalition intercepted two drones launched by the Houthis in Yemen toward Khamis Mushayt in southern Saudi Arabia Monday.
Debris from the drones fell on a residential area and damaged a building and some cars. No one was killed or injured, the coalition said.
