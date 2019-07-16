Home › Iraq News › The Rise and Demise of The Neo-Ottomans

The Rise and Demise of The Neo-Ottomans

Ardishir Rashidi-Kalhur | Exclusive to Ekurd.netPresident of Kurdish American Education Society, Los Angeles.



Reading Samuel P Huntington “clash of civilization”, unlike the Marx theory that economics, he points to clash of civilization being the results of radical cultural difference between people, particularly those of religious nature. When it comes to “clash of nationalism”, Turkey has made radical Islam, as a religious force, to drive its nationalistic agenda and has failed on both accounts to its demise. Defeat of Turkey and Iran will usher the defeat of “Religious-Nationalism” and commence the beginning of a sustainable new world which can be a different topic to write about. In the meantime, on the current situation regarding Turkey and its defeat in supporting the radical Islamic Jihadists, I hope the following background information can provide helpful explanation.



Half way in the course of the execution of the “neo-Ottomans” “Big Game Plan”, under the “Zero Problems Policy”, with the final aim to conquer the Christian West, the Western leaders belatedly realized how deeply they had been misled and fooled by Erdogan and his AK party pan-turkick-pan-Islamic ideology. To simply understand, the rise and fall of the neo-ottomans, leading to the current situation between Turkey and the West, it is important to make note of the following key political decisions and actions taken by Turkey that has led and eventually ends in the demise and disintegration of Turkey.























1) AK Party was founded in 2001 on the basis of neo-ottomans-pan-Turkic-Pan-Islamic-brotherhood with influence among radical Muslims world-around, but mostly among the Central Asian/Turkic countries. AK party influence among the radical Islamic Jihadists surpassed that of Saudi Arabia and the Persian Shiites in Iran vis-à-vis Hezbollah.



2) Before 2001, AK party leaders had established strong influence and leadership role among the Al-Qaeda, Turkistan Islamic Party, The Chechens, Islamic Brotherhood groups in the Middle East, Central Asia, in the West and in the U.S. At one time using Fethullah Gulen as one of their “soft” ideological preacher/approacher in the U.S. with the aim to penetrate the US leadership and the minds of the future U.S. children through his charitable charter schools. Together all these groups were considered to be the tentacles of the neo-Ottoman-Pan-Turkic-Pan-Islamic “Army of Conquest” Serving the Turkish neo-nationalist covert “Big Game Plan” devised by the AK party leadership.



3) The neo-Ottomans, then convinced the Western leaders that if they are given support by the West & NATO, through their influence over the groups mentioned in 1 & 2, above, they will make life miserable for the Russians, and help the West to further disintegrate the Russian government. This promise by the neo-Ottomans was music to the ears of the Western leaders and the West begun to treat the neo-Ottomans Turks as the “new white knight on shining armor” who could save the West from their arch enemy the Russians. The Western leaders were convinced, and gave the Turks everything they wanted, including arming the Radical Muslims, like the Chechens, and the Jihadists. This led to the Chechen war with Russia, supported by Turkey, and rise in support Islamic Jihadist in Afghanistan.



4) Next the AK party Convinced the Western leaders of the Idea of “Regime Change” in the Middle East, to bring in “Western style Democracy” to the dysfunctional regimes in the Middle East. Egypt, Libya, Syria, were the direct results of Turkish empowerment of the Islamic Brotherhood to put in place AK friendly regimes through the Middle East. ISIS, was armed to create the Islamic States of Iraq & Syria (ISIS). With the sudden success of ISIS, they expanded their territorial aim to include the entire levant, thus, ISIS became ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and Levant). ISIL and other radical Jihadi groups formed the neo-Ottomans Pan-Turkic-Pan-Islamic Army of Conquest.



5) For Turkey to succeed with its “Big Game Plan=Conquering the West” they had to establish influence inside the US Deep State policy makers. They were partially successful through using an Iranian-Azeri Gold Trader named Zarab, and their deep influence on individuals like Michael Flyn and others in the early Trump Administration.



5) Turkish efforts to become a member of EU increased with the hope that they will gain visa-free status among the Schengen area. The shear purpose of Turkey’s EU membership was not economic, or normal visits by Turkish citizens to Europe, but legalized immigration for the millions of Jihadi Turks from the Central Asia to whom Turkey had issued train loads of illegal Turkish passports.



6) While these efforts were taking place by Turkey behind the scene, they unleashed their Army of Conquest on the poor ill-equipped struggling Kurds so once and for all, to eradicate them from the scene as the were in the way of implementing their Pan-Turkic “Big-Game” agenda using the radical-pan-Islamic jihadist.



7) Thanks to the United States and France, and even to Russia, this Machiavellian “Turkish Game Plan” did not go unnoticed and the West was obligated with the responsibility to protect the Kurd and build a fortified front against the invading Turks once again.



8) Once the dirty “Turkish Genocidal Game Plan” against the Kurds and ultimately against the West was unraveled, the “Sultan Erdogan” had no place to go but to take refuge in the arms of Russia and China, and by granting them concessions after concessions, including lucrative deals to purchase from them advanced armaments for his own and family protection.



9) There is no more place for Turkey in the West. As a matter of facts, there is no more place for Turkey anywhere! even in Anatolia leave alone among the Arab world and soon the Muslim world, where they have conquered since 1453, using the same method of atrocities the ISIS has used, by which they Turkified the Christian population of Anatolia.



10) Finally, the demise of Turkey is of its own making, and is mainly due to their politics of intolerance, aggression, invasion, violence, war and genocide that has no place among the civilized world. The world will be a more peaceful place if Turkey and countries who espouse radical Islam are gone.



Ardishir Rashidi-Kalhur, the President of Kurdish American Education Society, Los Angeles, U.S.



The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.



