SpaceX astronaut mission looking 'increasingly difficult' in 2019

2019/07/16 | 14:20

As Elon Musk's SpaceX closes in on thepossible cause of a fiery explosion in April that destroyed one of itsastronaut capsules, a company executive said on Monday its plan to launchhumans into space this year looked "increasingly difficult." One of the space company's Crew Dragon capsules explodedon a test stand at a Florida Air Force station moments before firing eightemergency abort thrusters designed to propel an on-board crew to safety in theevent of a failure.Crew Dragon was slated earlier this year tocarry U.S. astronauts to the International Space Station in a first manned testmission in July, although that date slipped until November following theexplosion and some other hitches in the vehicle's design.Monday's comments were a fresh sign that theschedule could slip into 2020."I'm pretty optimistic at this point in timebecause we have a good path forward," Hans Koenigsmann, SpaceX's vice presidentof Build & Flight Reliability told reporters on a conference call as thecompany provided fresh details from the investigation."But like I said, still not quite done. Myemphasis is really on making sure this is safe ... By the end of this year, Idon't think it's impossible, but it's getting increasingly difficult."SpaceX said its accident investigation waspointing to a leaky valve as the likely cause of the April explosion.NASA is paying SpaceX $2.6 billion and BoeingCo $4.2 billion to build rocket and capsule launch systems to return astronautsto the International Space Station from U.S. soil for the first time sinceAmerica's Space Shuttle program went dark in 2011.Koenigsmann, who sits on an investigativeboard convened by SpaceX just after the April explosion, said the probe isnearing completion and that the space company will need to make some changes toCrew Dragon's design before it can be trusted to send humans to space.SpaceX said evidence shows that a leakingcheck valve allowed nitrogen tetroxide (NTO) to enter high-pressure heliumtubes during the April test. "The failure of the titanium component in ahigh-pressure NTO environment was sufficient to cause ignition of the checkvalve and led to an explosion," SpaceX said on its website.Steps were being taken to reduce such riskswithin the launch escape system, the company said. This includes replacingcheck valves, which typically allow liquid to flow in only one direction, withso-called burst disks that seal completely until opened by high pressure, itsaid.