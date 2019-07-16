عربي | كوردى


SpaceX astronaut mission looking 'increasingly difficult' in 2019

2019/07/16 | 14:20
As Elon Musk’s SpaceX closes in on the

possible cause of a fiery explosion in April that destroyed one of its

astronaut capsules, a company executive said on Monday its plan to launch

humans into space this year looked “increasingly difficult.” One of the space company’s Crew Dragon capsules exploded

on a test stand at a Florida Air Force station moments before firing eight

emergency abort thrusters designed to propel an on-board crew to safety in the

event of a failure.Crew Dragon was slated earlier this year to

carry U.S. astronauts to the International Space Station in a first manned test

mission in July, although that date slipped until November following the

explosion and some other hitches in the vehicle’s design.Monday’s comments were a fresh sign that the

schedule could slip into 2020.“I’m pretty optimistic at this point in time

because we have a good path forward,” Hans Koenigsmann, SpaceX’s vice president

of Build & Flight Reliability told reporters on a conference call as the

company provided fresh details from the investigation.“But like I said, still not quite done. My

emphasis is really on making sure this is safe ... By the end of this year, I

don’t think it’s impossible, but it’s getting increasingly difficult.”SpaceX said its accident investigation was

pointing to a leaky valve as the likely cause of the April explosion.NASA is paying SpaceX $2.6 billion and Boeing

Co $4.2 billion to build rocket and capsule launch systems to return astronauts

to the International Space Station from U.S. soil for the first time since

America’s Space Shuttle program went dark in 2011.Koenigsmann, who sits on an investigative

board convened by SpaceX just after the April explosion, said the probe is

nearing completion and that the space company will need to make some changes to

Crew Dragon’s design before it can be trusted to send humans to space.SpaceX said evidence shows that a leaking

check valve allowed nitrogen tetroxide (NTO) to enter high-pressure helium

tubes during the April test. “The failure of the titanium component in a

high-pressure NTO environment was sufficient to cause ignition of the check

valve and led to an explosion,” SpaceX said on its website.Steps were being taken to reduce such risks

within the launch escape system, the company said. This includes replacing

check valves, which typically allow liquid to flow in only one direction, with

so-called burst disks that seal completely until opened by high pressure, it

said.



